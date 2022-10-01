QR Codes for Healthcare and Doctors

QR codes strengthen the connection between the medical industry and its patients

Medical practices use QR codes to promote their business to find new patients and provide resources to support their existing ones.

Promote your practice QR code

Promote your practice

QR codes can be printed on signs, business cards, and almost any surface so potential patients can discover  your practice’s website with one scan.

Make patient resources accessible

Give your existing patients a unique QR code that links directly to your patient portal so they can be confident that their information is being handled securely.

Make patient resources accessible QR codes
Health advice is a scan away with QR codes

Health advice is one scan away

The destination of dynamic QR codes can be changed without having to print a new code. Whether your patients are scanning a business card or other print out, offer daily health tips or updates about your practice.

Flowcode has been an instrumental marketing tool for our healthcare offices. We’ve been leveraging Flowcode for 2 years as a means to expedite our check-in process, share patient resources, and measure data and analytics across all of our locations. It’s an intuitive and easy tool to use, and their customer support team is always readily available to help.

Maria Auciello, Director of Marketing & Communications at Essen Health Care

How the medical industry use QR codes

  • Modernize the patient experience

    Modernize the patient experience

    Forget outdated magazines. QR codes placed around waiting rooms can keep patients engaged by providing instant wifi access or links to media.

  • QR code prescription information

    Accurate prescription information

    Send your patients home with a QR code that links to information and instructions for the medicine you prescribe to be certain it’s taken properly.

  • QR code self scheduling appointments

    Self scheduling appointments

    Scan a QR code to schedule an appointment without relying on the front desk.

FAQ's for using QR codes for pharma

How can QR codes help doctors find new patients for their practice?

How do pharmacies use QR codes?

What is a QR code in healthcare?

