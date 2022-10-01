QR Codes for Healthcare and Doctors
QR codes strengthen the connection between the medical industry and its patients
Medical practices use QR codes to promote their business to find new patients and provide resources to support their existing ones.
Promote your practice
QR codes can be printed on signs, business cards, and almost any surface so potential patients can discover your practice’s website with one scan.
Make patient resources accessible
Give your existing patients a unique QR code that links directly to your patient portal so they can be confident that their information is being handled securely.
Health advice is one scan away
The destination of dynamic QR codes can be changed without having to print a new code. Whether your patients are scanning a business card or other print out, offer daily health tips or updates about your practice.
Flowcode has been an instrumental marketing tool for our healthcare offices. We’ve been leveraging Flowcode for 2 years as a means to expedite our check-in process, share patient resources, and measure data and analytics across all of our locations. It’s an intuitive and easy tool to use, and their customer support team is always readily available to help.
How the medical industry use QR codes
Modernize the patient experience
Forget outdated magazines. QR codes placed around waiting rooms can keep patients engaged by providing instant wifi access or links to media.
Accurate prescription information
Send your patients home with a QR code that links to information and instructions for the medicine you prescribe to be certain it’s taken properly.
Self scheduling appointments
Scan a QR code to schedule an appointment without relying on the front desk.
FAQ's for using QR codes for pharma
How can QR codes help doctors find new patients for their practice?
Doctors can print codes onto promotional materials, signs, and stickers. When potential patients scan the codes they can be taken directly to the practice’s website to schedule an appointment.
How do pharmacies use QR codes?
Pharmaceutical companies can use QR codes to display information on prescription medications, refill dates, pharmacist instructions, and more.
What is a QR code in healthcare?
QR codes can be incredibly useful in the healthcare industry. They can be posted on prescription medications with instructions for use, refill information, doctor’s recommendations, and more. They can also be used on phlebotomy materials to mark which tests are ordered for which patients, as well as which patient each sample belongs to. They can be used on the outside of hospital rooms for a patient’s full chart as well as which tests are being ordered, completed, etc.
