Flowcode for Teachers
Harness the power of QR codes in the classroom
Use Flowcode for assignments, parent-teacher conferences, classroom analytics, attendance, pep rallies and much more!
How Teachers Use QR Codes
Teachers, students and parents can interact with QR codes in many cool and fun ways.
Classroom introductions
Make a great first impression on your class and link students to, syllabi, contact info, pdfs and more.
Host links with Flowpage
Use Flowpage to bring resources under one roof. Link contact info, pdfs, websites, videos, apps, polls and more!
School spirit and events
Generate excitement and wholesome engagement with QR raffles, elections, itineraries, pep rallies and more!
Track your QR data
Track your Flowcodes and Flowpages level of engagement. See when and what your audience is interacting with.
Mental health resources
Provide avenues for mental health feedback and monitor your school's overall mental health.
Send a Flowcode
Easily duplicate Flowcodes, or make a personalized Flowcode for each of your students, and send it to them.
QR created with the classroom in mind
Flowcode is an accessible QR code platform that equips teachers and schools with powerful tools to supplement the classroom.
Teachers Get Flowcode Pro for FREE
Teachers can take control of the classroom in a world rapidly moving online.
Advanced Analytics
Discover the times and days when your Flowcode engagement is highest.
Smart Rules
Have a Flowcode scan to an agenda at 8:30AM and then to a lesson review at 4:00PM.
Unlimited Scans
Your Flowcodes have no scan limits and last forever.
More Flowpages
Bring all of your school resources together with up to 5 Flowpages.
Artist Designed Flowcodes
Get access to school oriented Flowcodes created by our in-house designers.
Bulk Code Creation
Save time by creating up to 50 Flowcodes at once.
FAQs
What is the Flowcode for Teachers program?
We are showing our support for teachers around the World by giving every K-12 teacher access to a Flowcode Pro account for free! Here at Flowcode, we are empowered by our desire to support underserved communities. We want to help everyone’s voice to be heard loud and clear, especially the voices of teachers who are nurturing our youth.
Flowcode Pro for teachers aims to equip teachers and schools from around the world with powerful tools to supplement and support the classroom. Education has always secured our future, so we want to make sure our teachers feel secure in a world that is rapidly shifting online. Every certified teacher is eligible for this program and will receive 10 special teacher referral invitations that they may use to invite colleagues and friends who are also teachers to the program.
How can I refer someone to the Flowcode for Teachers program?
There are multiple ways to refer someone to Flowcode, but the best way is through the Flowcode Referral Rewards program because you can earn exclusive prizes! The easiest way to refer someone is to send your personal referral link to them.
To find your referral link, go to https://www.flowcode.com and log into your account. Hover your mouse over the “Me” button in the top right of the page, and then choose “My Account” from the drop down menu. You will arrive at your “Profile” tab. Next, select the furthest tab on the right side that says “Referrals.” You will then see your personal referral link appear below. You can also click any of the social media buttons below your referral link to auto generate a referral post in order to reach more people. Each successful referral will count as one point.
Please view the video below for more guidance about how to refer someone to Flowcode.
Where do I go to learn how to use my Flowcode?
Head to our Flowcode general FAQ's for directions on how to get started with the platform. Learn about all of the super cool ways people and businesses are utilizing QR codes with Flowcode all around the world.
How can I use QR codes for my classroom and school?
QR codes are a new and useful tool for teachers in a learning environment that is rapidly shifting online. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- Permission slips/Parent Sign-off
- School Surveys
- School Announcements/Centralized community message board
- Assignments, readings, educational videos, audio tracks, songs and more
- Instantly connect to wifi
- Pep rally activities
- Extracurricular club fair
- Mental health resources
- So much more!
QR codes are physical links that help integrate online experiences into your offline world. Information, events and activities that traditionally take place entirely within the physical world can now be shifted online, quickly and easily with the help of Flowcode.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]