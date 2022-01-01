We are showing our support for teachers around the World by giving every K-12 teacher access to a Flowcode Pro account for free! Here at Flowcode, we are empowered by our desire to support underserved communities. We want to help everyone’s voice to be heard loud and clear, especially the voices of teachers who are nurturing our youth.

Flowcode Pro for teachers aims to equip teachers and schools from around the world with powerful tools to supplement and support the classroom. Education has always secured our future, so we want to make sure our teachers feel secure in a world that is rapidly shifting online. Every certified teacher is eligible for this program and will receive 10 special teacher referral invitations that they may use to invite colleagues and friends who are also teachers to the program.