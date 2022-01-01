Flowcode for Teachers

Harness the power of QR codes in the classroom

Use Flowcode for assignments, parent-teacher conferences, classroom analytics, attendance, pep rallies and much more!

UNLIMITED SCANS, UNLIMITED POTENTIAL

INTEGRATE QR CODES INTO YOUR PHYSICAL WORLD

GRAB ATTENTION AND SPARK INTERACTION

Refer other teachers!

How Teachers Use QR Codes

Teachers, students and parents can interact with QR codes in many cool and fun ways.

  • Classroom introductions

    Make a great first impression on your class and link students to, syllabi, contact info, pdfs and more.

  • Host links with Flowpage

    Use Flowpage to bring resources under one roof. Link contact info, pdfs, websites, videos, apps, polls and more!

  • School spirit and events

    Generate excitement and wholesome engagement with QR raffles, elections, itineraries, pep rallies and more!

  • Track your QR data

    Track your Flowcodes and Flowpages level of engagement. See when and what your audience is interacting with.

  • Mental health resources

    Provide avenues for mental health feedback and monitor your school's overall mental health. 

  • Send a Flowcode

    Easily duplicate Flowcodes, or make a personalized Flowcode for each of your students, and send it to them.

Refer other teachers!

QR created with the classroom in mind

Flowcode is an accessible QR code platform that equips teachers and schools with powerful tools to supplement the classroom.

Teachers Get Flowcode Pro for FREE

Teachers can take control of the classroom in a world rapidly moving online.

  • Advanced Analytics

    Discover the times and days when your Flowcode engagement is highest.

  • Smart Rules

    Have a Flowcode scan to an agenda at 8:30AM and then to a lesson review at 4:00PM.

  • Unlimited Scans

    Your Flowcodes have no scan limits and last forever.

  • More Flowpages

    Bring all of your school resources together with up to 5 Flowpages.

  • Artist Designed Flowcodes

    Get access to school oriented Flowcodes created by our in-house designers. 

  • Bulk Code Creation

    Save time by creating up to 50 Flowcodes at once.

Refer your teacher friends!

FAQs

What is the Flowcode for Teachers program?

open

How can I refer someone to the Flowcode for Teachers program?

open

Where do I go to learn how to use my Flowcode?

open

How can I use QR codes for my classroom and school?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]