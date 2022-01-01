Everything You Need to Know About QR Codes

Ready to Make a Free QR Code?

QR codes are the easiest way to connect offline audiences to any online destination. Although QR codes were invented nearly three decades ago, they have only gained widespread popularity in the past few years.

Share Any Link

Connect With Customers

Measure Engagement

Flowcode is America's #1 QR Code

QR codes can link to any digital destination.

How do QR codes work?

QR codes are a lot like barcodes, just more advanced. When you scan a QR code, your phone reads the unique pattern and displays the related information. That could be a website, sending a text or email, linking to a social network, or even connecting to your wifi.

No app required.

How do you scan a QR code?

Most phones have built-in software that lets you scan a QR code in a few quick steps. Simply open your phone camera, aim it at the QR code, and tap the banner that appears onscreen. If your phone doesn’t automatically scan the QR code, you may need to download the Google Lens app.

A custom QR code in 60 seconds.

How do you create a QR code?

Flowcode makes it easy to create QR codes in a snap. Click the "Create a Flowcode" button, enter or paste any URL, customize the code's design, and download your Flowcode. Now you have a unique QR code to share with the world!

Why Flowcode?

Flowcode vs. Generic QR codes

Flowcodes aren’t your average black-and-white QR codes. They can be customized to fit your style preferences and even display your logo. Unlike most other QR codes, you can update your Flowcode's URL anytime. You won’t need to create and generate a new Flowcode; just update the link through your account. Flowcode also gives you unmatched data, giving you insights into who your audience is, how they engage with your brand, and how effective your marketing is.

QR Code Best Practices

Get our FREE QR code best practice guide.

  • Connect With Customers

    Create new connections with QR codes that send your audience to your social media profiles. Your QR code even allows you to instantly share your contact info.

  • Share Files

    QR codes make it easy to transfer and share files. Simply upload any file while creating your Flowcode and access it with a quick scan.

  • Increase Sales

    QR codes can help drive sales for your e-store. Include a QR on your product packaging and marketing materials that links to your website.

Reduce Marketing Costs with QR Analytics.

Learn who your audience is and spend less money marketing your next event!

  • Engagement Metrics

    Real-time performance tracking to see how your audience is engaging with your content.

  • Media Tracking

    Match QR scans and link clicks to each creative. Then see all the data from your marketing channels in one place.

  • Conversion Data

    Optimize your customer journey with full funnel analytics. Track conversions, exits, and abandoned carts.

  • Custom Flowpages

    Mobile-first landing pages built to share all your content and links.

  • Marketing Pixels

    Reengage users who scanned or clicked your codes and pages. Easily retarget across digital platforms.

  • Contact Collection

    Build your audience with our CRM tools and create direct connection points.

[email protected]

