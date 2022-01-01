Everything You Need to Know About QR Codes
QR codes are the easiest way to connect offline audiences to any online destination. Although QR codes were invented nearly three decades ago, they have only gained widespread popularity in the past few years.
QR codes can link to any digital destination.
How do QR codes work?
QR codes are a lot like barcodes, just more advanced. When you scan a QR code, your phone reads the unique pattern and displays the related information. That could be a website, sending a text or email, linking to a social network, or even connecting to your wifi.
No app required.
How do you scan a QR code?
Most phones have built-in software that lets you scan a QR code in a few quick steps. Simply open your phone camera, aim it at the QR code, and tap the banner that appears onscreen. If your phone doesn’t automatically scan the QR code, you may need to download the Google Lens app.
How do you create a QR code?
Flowcode makes it easy to create QR codes in a snap. Click the "Create a Flowcode" button, enter or paste any URL, customize the code's design, and download your Flowcode. Now you have a unique QR code to share with the world!
Flowcode vs. Generic QR codes
Flowcodes aren’t your average black-and-white QR codes. They can be customized to fit your style preferences and even display your logo. Unlike most other QR codes, you can update your Flowcode's URL anytime. You won’t need to create and generate a new Flowcode; just update the link through your account. Flowcode also gives you unmatched data, giving you insights into who your audience is, how they engage with your brand, and how effective your marketing is.
QR Code Best Practices
Create new connections with QR codes that send your audience to your social media profiles. Your QR code even allows you to instantly share your contact info.
Share Files
QR codes make it easy to transfer and share files. Simply upload any file while creating your Flowcode and access it with a quick scan.
Increase Sales
QR codes can help drive sales for your e-store. Include a QR on your product packaging and marketing materials that links to your website.
FAQ's
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
How do you scan a QR code?
QR code scanner apps are mostly a thing of the past. Nowadays, most phones have built-in software that lets you scan a QR code in a few quick steps: 1. Open the camera on your phone2. Aim it at the QR code3. Tap the banner that appears If your phone doesn’t automatically scan the QR code, you may need to download the Google Lens app.
How do you make a QR code?
1. Go to Flowcode.com2. Enter or paste a URL for your landing destination 3. Customize the QR code design 4. Click ‘Download Code’
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A websiteCustomer contact collectionA menu or order formA PDFA video, audio track, or blogAccess Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and passwordSending and receiving payment information
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]
