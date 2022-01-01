Create a Free QR Code for Your Vacation Rental Business
Ways to use Flowcode in your rental property
With Flowcode, there are endless ways for you to build your audience and connect with them every day.
Digital Guidebooks
Having a binder filled with information about your rental property and the surrounding area is expected by guests, but they're a pain to keep updated. So share your favorite destinations and attractions with them with an easy to update link-sharing page.
Video Tours On Your Listing
When you create a video tour of your property and post it to a video hosting site like YouTube, it gets a unique URL. That URL can be turned into a QR code, saved as an image, and uploaded into your image gallery on Airbnb.
Connect To WiFi
Make a Flowcode QR Code that automatically connects your guests to your wifi. Place it on your welcome instructions or order a sticker for your router!
Make Guests Self-Sufficient
A binder filled with information about your rental property is hard to update. With Flowcode, you can host all the information your guests will need in one, easy to update mobile page. Share renter instructions, local attractions, even your favorite restaurant!
Check-Out Instructions
Make sure your guests actually follow the check-out instructions by making them easy to find! Make a Flowcode that sends guests to a check-out list and make turnover a bit easier.
Instruction Guides For Appliances
You've filled your rental property with all the appliances your guests need, but If guests can’t figure out how to use them, it could frustrate them. With Flowcode, you can put instant links to instruction guides right where you need them.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Unlimited Scans
Your QR Codes have no scan limits and never expire.
More Codes
Create up to 100 Flowcode QR codes with your Flowcode Pro membership.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
Bulk Code Creation
Save time and create up to 50 Flowcodes at ones, all with different scan destinations.
More Flowpages
Pro members can create 5 Flowpages, our customizable link-sharing pages.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my rental property?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Are QR codes free?
Most QR codes are free, but they can only receive a limited number of scans and their URLs cannot be updated after the fact. With Flowcode, your first 3 QR codes are free, last forever, and can be updated anytime.
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Simply open your smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and you’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
Can I track how customers are engaging with my QR codes?
Yes! Flowcode Pro offers advanced analytics that lets you see scans by time of day, date, day of week, and device type. Check out Flowcode Pro's other great features.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]