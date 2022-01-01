Create a Free QR Code for Your Vacation Rental Business

Make sure your guests have a smooth check-in, the perfect stay, and write a good review all thanks to your Flowcode QR code!

Seamless Check-In

Get Booked More Often

Better Ratings & Reviews

Hosting has never been easier

Make hosting easier while giving your guests all the information they need with Flowcode QR Codes.

Ways to use Flowcode in your rental property

With Flowcode, there are endless ways for you to build your audience and connect with them every day.

  • Digital Guidebooks

    Having a binder filled with information about your rental property and the surrounding area is expected by guests, but they're a pain to keep updated. So share your favorite destinations and attractions with them with an easy to update link-sharing page.

  • Video Tours On Your Listing

    When you create a video tour of your property and post it to a video hosting site like YouTube, it gets a unique URL.  That URL can be turned into a QR code, saved as an image, and uploaded into your image gallery on Airbnb.  

  • Connect To WiFi

    Make a Flowcode QR Code that automatically connects your guests to your wifi. Place it on your welcome instructions or order a sticker for your router!

  • Make Guests Self-Sufficient

    A binder filled with information about your rental property is hard to update. With Flowcode, you can host all the information your guests will need in one, easy to update mobile page. Share renter instructions, local attractions, even your favorite restaurant!

  • Check-Out Instructions

    Make sure your guests actually follow the check-out instructions by making them easy to find! Make a Flowcode that sends guests to a check-out list and make turnover a bit easier.

  • Instruction Guides For Appliances

    You've filled your rental property with all the appliances your guests need, but If guests can’t figure out how to use them, it could frustrate them. With Flowcode, you can put instant links to instruction guides right where you need them.

Flowpage

Build Your Link-Sharing Page

Flowpage is the easiest way to share all your rental information. Use it to hold all of your links, social accounts, contact information, and more

