With Flowcode, there are endless ways for you to build your audience and connect with them every day.

Digital Guidebooks Having a binder filled with information about your rental property and the surrounding area is expected by guests, but they're a pain to keep updated. So share your favorite destinations and attractions with them with an easy to update link-sharing page.

Video Tours On Your Listing When you create a video tour of your property and post it to a video hosting site like YouTube, it gets a unique URL. That URL can be turned into a QR code, saved as an image, and uploaded into your image gallery on Airbnb.

Connect To WiFi Make a Flowcode QR Code that automatically connects your guests to your wifi. Place it on your welcome instructions or order a sticker for your router!

Make Guests Self-Sufficient A binder filled with information about your rental property is hard to update. With Flowcode, you can host all the information your guests will need in one, easy to update mobile page. Share renter instructions, local attractions, even your favorite restaurant!

Check-Out Instructions Make sure your guests actually follow the check-out instructions by making them easy to find! Make a Flowcode that sends guests to a check-out list and make turnover a bit easier.