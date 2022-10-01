QR Codes for Small Businesses

QR codes take small businesses to the next level

Small business owners use QR codes to increase engagement on advertisements, drive traffic to their websites, get more 5-star reviews, and more.

QR code for advertising

Use QR codes to advertise

QR codes can be printed on stickers, signs, merch, cars, and nearly any other promotional materials you can imagine. New customers can scan codes that link directly to your website.

Scan to order

Potential customers can be turned into loyal customers in a snap. Codes can link directly to your sales page to allow the highest possible chance for conversions.

QR codes for ordering
QR codes for collecting reviews

Get more reviews

Stamp a code in your store or on your products that links directly to a review site. The more convenient it is to leave a review, the more likely you are to get positive ones!

How small businesses use QR codes

  • QR codes for small businesses

    Get more data

    Collect first party data on where and when your codes are being scanned so you can adjust your advertising or sales strategy accordingly.

  • QR codes for small businesses

    Keep customers informed

    The destination of dynamic QR codes can be edited without the need to print a new code. Easily inform customers about rotating offerings or new sales and promotions with one QR code.

  • QR codes for small businesses

    Re-order in a flash

    QR codes on packaging let your customers instantly re-order your products.

Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.

Key Flowcode features you get

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  •  Custom designed code

    Make a custom Flowcode featuring your colors, logo, and brand aesthetic. 

  • Advanced analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

