Absolutely Sweet, LLC

Everything started when I decide to do my daughter birthday cake and it was when I realized I wanted to become a sugar connoisseur. Let's face it, is there anything better than seeing a child smile while eating a cookie, cake, cupcake or anything sweet? I started my passion for all things sweet when I went saw my daughters and friends face after they try my cake. After my daughter birthday friends and family started to request sweets from me…and shortly thereafter received orders by the dozen. Since then I've studied under the nation's premier pastry chefs and I'm proud to define my artisanship under their guidance. I'd love for you to stop by my social media and show me some love or if you'd like to place an order, call me at 352-348-8133. I bake delicious confections to share my love of baking, so contact me to taste the sweetness of my passion.