Tʜᴇ Bʟᴀᴄᴋ Gᴀᴍᴇ Sʜᴏᴡ™
Tʜᴇ Bʟᴀᴄᴋ Gᴀᴍᴇ Sʜᴏᴡ™'s Avatar

Tʜᴇ Bʟᴀᴄᴋ Gᴀᴍᴇ Sʜᴏᴡ™

𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on 𝒄𝒂𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒆 TUES+THURS | 7PM 🎬 🄳🄰🄸🄻🅈⚡ 🅆🄸🄽🄽🄴🅁🅂 #SpinTheWheel via @CashApp for the chance to possibly win💰💸 $10,000 in CASH & PRIZES‼️

WANNA #𝙎𝙋𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙒𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙇⁉️

You 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗧 complete the Contestant Registration form

Contestant Registration

Must complete this form in order to be eligible for selection.*even if entry fee has been paid*