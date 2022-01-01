Chri$ Lengend

Chris Legend was born and raised in Stone Mountain, GA. First born of 3 and a hard home life, he was force to the streets at the young age of 14. It was then he found a way out through music, beginning with rap, studying the craft and history of music, networking, and putting in the work. Through the hustle of the streets and others believing in his pure talent, he was able to drop a successful single, "Supa Freak" which allowed him to travel all throught the south and make a name for himself. This landed him a remix with Grand Hustle's own Alphamega and Killer Mike and 3 mixtapes with Monica's DJ Bobby Black. Few years later, after maneuvering through the business side of the industry, he is back climbing to the top and with his company RealRich Entertainment to bring the realmusic we all been waiting to hear on a platform realartist like himself can be their realauthentic self. His EP "Reincarnated" is scheduled to drop in December 18, 2020 to bring you that southern lyrical mainstream vibe to ride and aspire the realrich state of mind we all deserve! "RICH in Mind, RICH in Wealth, RICH in Spirit!