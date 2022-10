Beth Anerton

My mother Revena and I created color me pink because we started doing our own nails during the pandemic. We loved doing the powder dips and thought we could make our own. So we did and we absolutely enjoy creating these beautiful nail powders. Now we have added a few things like custom press-ons and candles. We live in Alabama and have full time jobs outside of color me pink. We enjoy creating beautiful nails and Our beautiful grand babies.