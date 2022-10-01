My Favorite Finds
Products & Brands I Personally Use, Love, Trust, and Shop!
My MiG Living
It doesn't get any safer, cleaner, or more natural than MIG. I get all of our farm-fresh skincare, bath & body, beauty, natural deodorant, holistic nutritionals and remedy balms right here. They even have an all natural intimacy oil (wink wink). Use my link to save $10 on your first order - no code needed.
Natural Healing Makeup
Clean, natural, paleo certified healing makeup that focuses on whole wellness - from Araza. (Tip: Grab some samples before you buy the full-sizes.)
Clean Multi-Vitamins & Probiotics
Simple, Clean, Traceable multi-vitamins, pro/pre/post-biotics for the whole family - from Ritual. I love that they smell and taste amazing! They even include omegas without any fishy taste at all. Use this link to save $15. (Tip: Bundle to save even more!)
All Natural Haircare
Longsheng Shampoo & Conditioner Bars from Viori. (Hidden Waterfall is my favorite!) Save $10 with code: DonnaK10 at checkout.
Pure Digestive Enzymes
18 enzymes in 1 capsule from Essential Stacks! These have been a gamechanger for helping my tummy stay happy when I can't quite follow my anti-inflammatory, gluten-free, diverticular disease diet perfectly. They aid digestions, banish bloat, and help you absorb the nutrients in the foods you eat. (I like to pair them with their Upgraded Betaine HCL for best results.)
Safer Tannning
This dye free, toxin free, clean and natural tanning foam is my favorite way to maintain a healthy-looking summer tan all year long - without any nasty chemicals, or risks from sun/tanning bed exposure (yuck) - from Beauty by Nature. Use my affiliate link to grab the exact one I use!
Easy Peasy Portion Control Plates
Eating well balanced and properly portioned meals has been the key to my healthy weight loss journey - but I hated all that measuring and weighing! These plates really made keeping my meals in check much easier. This set was worth every penny at only $10! (Amazon Affiliate Link)
The Solution to Sedentary Sitting
Sitting is the new smoking! This recumbent style bike features an adjustable desk, super comfy padded seat, and folds up when not in use. You can even use it as a standing desk when you get tired of pedaling. This is my affiliate link to the newer/upgraded model of the exact one I have and use daily. This one is even better than mine - and less than what I paid. It comes with or without Bluetooth. I love mine!
My Favorite Boutique
If you're going to shop online, check out the Copper+Rose experience. Clothing for women of all shapes and sizes (up to 4X), shoes, accessories, home décor, gifts, treats, kid's clothing (newborn to teen), and more. It's my favorite place. Use my link to save $10 on your first order - no code necessary.