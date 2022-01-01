Bee and the gang

hello, everyone I'm Bee, and I have DID or dissociative identity disorder. It's a disorder created from repeated childhood trauma and that causes the brain to not fully integrate. We are the gang of the paradise system, we use titok and Instagram as well as Spotify if you want to listen to our playlist. we have some helpful information for the DID community and important movements for BLM, LGBTQ rights, and many more to come !!