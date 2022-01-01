Gospel Harmony Boys

The Gospel Harmony Boys are one of America's finest Southern Gospel Quartets, and have been presenting the Gospel in song since 1952 all across this great country in churches, auditoriums, fairs, and festivals. After all this, by God's grace, we're still going strong! We are a fellowship of friends doing what we love, perfecting harmonies and blending talents as never before, to bring you the Gospel in song the way it should be heard. The Gospel Harmony Boys aspire to entertain as well as inspire through a unique blend of Christian dedication, solid talent, and stage presence that has been thrilling audiences for over fifty-six years. As you might imagine, we certainly have a lot to share with you.