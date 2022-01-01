Jamie Long

Jamie is a third generation hairdresser who found her passion in Aveda hair color. An Aveda alumnus, she began her hair color journey with this environmentally conscious company in 2006. Sharing “Ah-Ha” moments and collaborating with fellow hair artists was her passion to become a certified Aveda hair color educator in 2013. She then went on to become an Aveda salon owner and Purefessional in 2021. Continuing education is the core for her and team at Cultivate hair salon. Jamie believes, “the craft of being a hair artist can be trying at times, when we’re wearing so many hats. Filling our cup with education, passion, commitment and expertise to learning is what extends our longevity behind the chair.” Jamie specializes in lived in color, custom color consultation and color corrections.