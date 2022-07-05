8. PRIVACY RIGHTS – what rights you have regarding your personal information

If you are a resident of Nevada:

Under a Nevada privacy law, certain Nevada residents may opt out of the “sale” (as defined in that law) of certain categories of information about them to another person for monetary consideration to a person for that person to license or sell such information to additional persons. As of the effective date of this Privacy Policy, we do not engage in such “sales” of information covered by that law. However, if you are a qualifying Nevada resident, you may submit a request to opt out of future “sales” by us under that Nevada law by writing to us as described below. We reserve the right take reasonable steps to verify your identity and the authenticity of the request. Once verified, we will maintain your request in the event our practices change.

If you are a resident of California:

This section applies only to “personal information” about California residents, as that term is defined in the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and it supplements the information in the Notice at Collection and the rest of this Privacy Policy. Personal information about individuals who are not residents of California may be handled differently and is not subject to the same California rights described below. This section also does not apply to personal information that we handle solely on behalf of a Brand or Creator, even when such information is about a resident of California.



Californians have a right to direct us not to “sell” certain personal information as that term is defined under the California Consumer Privacy Act or CCPA. You can exercise that right by completing our CCPA Data Requests Form or emailing us at [email protected]

CCPA Information and Deletion Rights

If you are a California resident, California law may permit you to request that we:

Inform you of the categories of personal information we have collected about you in the last twelve months; the categories of sources of such information; the categories of personal information (if any) that we sold or disclosed about you for a business purpose, the business or commercial purpose for collecting or (if applicable) selling your personal information; and the categories of third parties to whom your personal information was sold or otherwise disclosed for a business purpose.

Provide a copy of certain information we hold about you.

Delete certain information we have about you.

Certain information is exempt from such requests under applicable law. You also may have the right to receive information about the financial incentives that we offer to you (if any). You also have certain rights under the CCPA not to receive discriminatory treatment by dtx for the exercise of your CCPA rights. To request to exercise those CCPA rights, please email us at [email protected] For security and legal reasons, dtx may not accept requests that require us to access third-party websites or services. We do not respond to browser-based do-not-track signals or similar mechanisms. We will take steps to verify your identity before responding to your request, which may include confirming that the browser in your possession matches the one associated with the relevant QR Codes, requesting that you respond to an email that we send to you, or otherwise verifying your name, email address or other information that will help us to confirm your identity.

If you are an agent making a request on behalf of a consumer, you must verify that you are authorized to make that request, which may include requiring you to provide us with written proof that satisfies CCPA requirements, such as an appropriate letter signed by the consumer or a power of attorney. We also may require the consumer to verify their identity directly with us.

CCPA “sale” of California personal information

dtx does not “sell” and has not “sold” personal information in the way those terms are conventionally defined. For example, we do not sell email lists or any other personal information in exchange for monetary value from a purchaser. However, the CCPA defines a “sale” in very specific terms, that may encompass some situations when a website or application uses third-party cookies and similar technology for its own analytics or advertising purposes, even when the website or application pays the third-party provider (not vice versa). dtx, like most companies, does use those sorts of services.

For that reason such as that, prior to the effective date of this Privacy Policy, dtx is considered to have engaged in such “sales” (as defined in the CCPA) of what the CCPA calls “identifiers” (like IP addresses), “internet or other electronic network activity information” (like information regarding an individual’s browsing interactions with a website or application), and “commercial information” (like the fact that a browser visited a particular page) to our analytics and advertising vendors, and to Brands and Creators. These practices continue today.

To make a do-not-sell request, please email us at [email protected] You will need to follow the steps in our email response to complete your request. To exercise more specific choices regarding our use of some of our analytics and advertising vendors, please use the controls described in the Cookie Notices and Other Information Collection Technology section of our Privacy Policy. dtx has no actual knowledge of selling the personal information of minors under 16 years of age.

California Shine the Light Disclosure

The California “Shine the Light” law gives residents of California the right under certain circumstances to request information from us regarding the manner in which we shared certain categories of “personal information” with third parties for their “direct marketing purposes” (as defined in the Shine the Light law) in the prior calendar year. To exercise that right, please contact us as described below.

If you are located in Europe or the United Kingdom:

It is important that the personal information we hold about you is accurate and current. Please keep us informed if your personal information changes during your relationship with us.

Under certain circumstances you have the right to:

Request access to your personal information (commonly known as a “data subject access request”). This enables you to receive a copy of the personal information we hold about you and to check that we are lawfully processing it.

Request correction of the personal information that we hold about you. This enables you to have any incomplete or inaccurate information we hold about you corrected.

Request erasure of your personal information. This enables you to ask us to delete or remove personal information where there is no good reason for us continuing to process it. You also have the right to ask us to delete or remove your personal information where you have exercised your right to object to processing (see below).

Object to processing of your personal information where we are relying on a legitimate interest (or those of a third party) and there is something about your particular situation which makes you want to object to processing on this ground. You also have the right to object where we are processing your personal information for direct marketing purposes.

Request the restriction of processing of your personal information. This enables you to ask us to suspend the processing of personal information about you, for example if you want us to establish its accuracy or the reason for processing it.

Request the transfer of your personal information to another party.

If you want to review, verify, correct or request erasure of your personal information, object to the processing of your personal information, or request that we transfer a copy of your personal information to another party, please contact us.

You will not have to pay a fee to access your personal information (or to exercise any of the other rights). However, we may charge a reasonable fee if your request for access is clearly unfounded or excessive. Alternatively, we may refuse to comply with the request in such circumstances.

We may need to request specific information from you to help us confirm your identity and ensure your right to access the information (or to exercise any of your other rights). This is a security measure to ensure that personal information is not disclosed to any unauthorised people.

In the limited circumstances where you may have provided your consent to the collection, processing and transfer of your personal information for a specific purpose, you have the right to withdraw your consent for that specific processing at any time. To withdraw your consent, please contact us. Once we have received notification that you have withdrawn your consent, we will no longer process your information for the purpose or purposes you originally agreed to, unless we have another legitimate basis for doing so in law.