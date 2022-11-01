Flowcode takes privacy seriously. When you scan a Flowcode, there is no question where that code was generated. All of our codes include the text “privacy.flowcode.com” or our company name, “Flowcode”, which should be considered a badge of safety. While other QR code platforms may not have privacy information on their codes, this can be considered a security risk. Because of phishing attempts and QR code scams on the rise, it’s important to work with companies like Flowcode who ensure every code you scan is a safe one.