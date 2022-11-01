The Direct to Consumer Company™
Real Estate
Trusted by thousands to sell more homes, faster
TV
Make your TV interactive and own the market
Web3
Transport anyone from the real world to your Web3 project
Built for Realtors
Generate leads, connect with buyers, and drive traffic to listings
Open House Ready
Highlight property features, schedule tours, and create instant connections
Automate Check-in
Create a seamless registration experience while capturing first-party data
Design Events At-Scale
Power distribution in stadiums that drive ticket sales, app downloads, and more
Know your Fans
Build interactive fan experiences, capture CRM and measure engagement
Create Instant Conversions
Access discounts and NFTs, buy exclusive merch, and optimize the fan experience
Actionable Lead Generation
Land new users via creative that captures consumer interest
Measurable Media Mix
Transform any surface into a performance marketing channel
Interactive Content Placements
Measure real-time engagement on offline creative
Make TV Shoppable
Increase sales, build brand loyalty, and grow customer acquisition
Unlock Unique Content
Drive memberships, get early access, and discover behind the scenes moments
Measure Consumer Insights
Optimize ad spend, evaluate viewer engagement, and create attribution
Find your Superfans
Identify your brand advocates, build memorable experiences, and create direct connections
Generate DTC Commerce
Increase concession and ticket sales across activation, concerts, conferences, and more
Drive Omnichannel Promotion
Activate marketing across OOH, digital, social, and print mediums
Acquire New Customers
Stop traffic with custom window displays that create storytelling moments, promote event sign-ups, and giveaways
Stores Open 24/7
Shop after-hours, preview future launches, access discounts, and more
Elevated Shopping Experience
Shop a look straight from the mannequin, view sizing guides, and get inspiration from styling video content
Gateway to the Metaverse
Mint NFTs, pay with Crypto, earn tokens, and experience the magic of Web3
Decentralized Creator Economy
Empower creators with tools to share their NFT galleries, promote upcoming releases, and verify ownership
Mass Blockchain Distribution
Claim POAPs on the spot, visualize NFT’s with AR, and optimize distribution locations
Flowcode Integrations
Flowcode integrates with the major companies you use to run your business, from CRM platforms to automation tools.
Build workflows triggered by Flowcode engagement and strengthen the automation tool you use to connect your favorite apps together.
Time-consuming imports are a thing of the past. Sync data between Flowcode and HubSpot without manual data entry.
Securely manage and authenticate user permissions throughout your team with SSO.
Leverage our pipeline to bring all of your Flowcode data into a system of your choice. See scans, pageviews, link clicks and conversion data all in real-time.
Klaviyo captures a 360-degree digital view of your customers. With Flowcode that view extends to the real world.
Passively and frictionlessly build your email marketing audience with rapid connectivity to Mailchimp.
Companies and customers come together in the #1 CRM platform. And by tapping into offline engagement with Flowcode your first party data is even bigger.
Create dynamic codes at scale to drive connections and customize scaled designs with the Flowcode API.
Frequently asked questions
Still have questions?
Visit our help center for more info
What is a direct to consumer company?
Being a direct to consumer company means you can connect with your customers without any middlemen between you and your product. For example, using QR codes allow you to instantly connect the scanner to your online products, website, social profiles, or CRM collection tools.
What is the best QR code generator?
While there are multiple QR code generator platforms available, not all offer the same services and privacy protection. If you’re searching for a platform that provides enhanced customization features, real-time data, integrations, and GDPR and CCPA privacy protection, Flowcode is the best option for you.
Which Flowcode plan is best for my business?
Thousands of companies and individuals rely on Flowcode. Regardless of your business’s needs, there is a plan that will help you scale. Our Pro plan is more suited for smaller individuals and influencers that are getting started with QR and want more customization features. Our Pro+ plan typically attracts small to medium sized businesses that want more conversion tools and features. Finally, the Enterprise plan lends itself to mid-market to Fortune 500 companies.
Are QR codes a privacy risk?
Not all QR code generators have privacy in mind, so it’s very important for you to research the platform you build on. If privacy is one of your top priorities, the strongest company you can rely on is Flowcode. With GDPR and CCPA compliance and a privacy policy visible on every code produced, Flowcode is the #1 most trusted QR code solution.
What are Flowcode’s privacy policies?
Flowcode takes privacy seriously. When you scan a Flowcode, there is no question where that code was generated. All of our codes include the text “privacy.flowcode.com” or our company name, “Flowcode”, which should be considered a badge of safety. While other QR code platforms may not have privacy information on their codes, this can be considered a security risk. Because of phishing attempts and QR code scams on the rise, it’s important to work with companies like Flowcode who ensure every code you scan is a safe one.
What software integrations are offered by Flowcode?
If you’re searching for a QR code platform to integrate with tools you already use, Flowcode is the best tool for your business. From Klavyio and Mailchimp to Salesforce and Okta, some of the biggest CRM tools, ESPs, and business management solutions integrate with Flowcode.
What industries does Flowcode serve?
From Fortune 500s to neighborhood coffee shops, Flowcode serves a wide range of businesses, creators, and companies of all sizes. Common industries where you’ll see Flowcodes are entertainment, event, sports, real estate, consumer packaged goods, design — but the list goes on. Virtually every industry can benefit from using Flowcode QR codes to connect with their audience. Afterall, we work with over 3 million creators.
I have a question about the plan I’m on — who should I contact?
With any questions about your plan, tech support, or onboarding, please email [email protected] and our team will be in touch. If you need quick help on how to build and manage your Flowcodes, please head to blog.flowcode.com/onboarding