This is for good prices for computer parts <3
RTX 3090 at stock price - $1,499
GIGABYTE RTX 3090 eagle
3080ti at stock price - $1,199.99
Asus tuf gaming RTX 3080ti
EVGA XC3 3080ti
MSI Ventus 3080ti
EVGA XC3 3080ti
GIGABYTE Eagle 3080ti
RTX 3080 at stock price - $699.99 US
GIGABYTE RTX 3080 EAGLE
MSI ventus RTX 3080
3070 ti at stock price - $599.99
ASUS tuf gaming 3070ti
EVGA XC3 3070Ti
GIGABYTE eagle RTX 3070ti
MSI ventus 3070ti
3070 at stock price - $499.99
GIGABYTE Eagle 3070
MSI Ventus rtx 3070
3060ti at stock price - $399.99
GIGABYTE eagle 3060ti
3060 at stock price - $329.99
GIGABYTE Eagle 3060
Asus dual 3060
MSI ventus 3060
rx6900xt at stock price - $999.99
Asrock rx6900xt
Powercolor RX6900xt
RX6800xt at stock price - $649.99
Sapphire rx6800xt
RX6800 close to stock price - ($579.99)
Asrock rx6800 at $589.99
RX6700xt at stock price - $479.99
Sapphire Amd rx6700xt
Asrock Rx6700xt
Asus rx6700xt
XFX rx6700xt
Powercolor Rx6700XT
Ryzen 9 5950x at stock price - $800
Ryzen 9 5950x directly from Amd's website
Ryzen 9 5900x at stock price - $549.99
Ryzen 9 5900x from AMD's website
Ryzen 7 5800x at stock price - $449.99
Ryzen 7 5800x on sale for $424.00 as of 6/22/21
Ryzen 5 5600x at stock price - $299.99
Ryzen 5 5600x
