Lyric Shanez

I am a 24 year old GIRL BOSS powerhouse who finds joy in leading people to success! My passion is making people money and finding ways to do so in the non traditional ways. The secret to wealth is multiple streams of income and I most definitely stand by that! Most recently, I have partnered with a company called BE that focuses on investing and making money from my cellphone. I make money EVERY day and would love to have you win with me!