Matthew Rayburn

I am a military retiree with 27 years of total service in the Army. While on Active Duty, I was stationed at Fort Riley on two occasions. Originally from Southern Iowa, the Midwestern kindness and culture of the Junction City / Flint Hills area was familiar and comforting to my wife and I. Where to settle our family after the military was a simple decision; we are glad to call this area home! I became a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Patriot Realty, as it is a career that offers the opportunity to meet new people and serve as their trusted advisor when buying or selling a home. This position also allows me to draw upon the management and leadership skills honed in the Army as a Commander, a Detailed Inspector General, and as a Criminal Investigator. When I am not helping individuals and families find their perfect home, I love to spend time with my family. I also enjoy taking in the many outdoor opportunities available in the Fort Riley - Flint Hills living area. I look forward to the opportunity to serve as your trusted real estate professional during your home buying or selling process. It is my mission to make sure you have a smooth and pleasant relocation experience!