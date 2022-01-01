Support Quarius's Family

Quarius Naqua Dunham, a third grader at Little Harbour School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was fatally shot while on vacation with his family in South Carolina to attend his brother's graduation. He was riding in the family car when he was shot by a man randomly shooting at passing vehicles. He was just 8 years old. This fundraiser is to help support his family during this unimaginably difficult time.