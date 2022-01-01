𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦
Please read the information down below so you are aware on how to use station head and on how to stream and buy & etc.
How to stream correctly from playlist
Streaming From a Playlist? Make a playlist and add the song multiple times but add 2 filler songs In between the important song aka the lead single
A example of how your playlist should look like
Please make sure you’re playlist looks like the example one I made and obviously with different songs those were just examples but so your streams can count towards billboard.
𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈
What’s stationhead? Click the link down below and read the