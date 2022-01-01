Monique BounceBack Grider

Monique is a registered nurse and formulator of BounceBack Wellness' Delux CBD. This CBD will launch nationally January 2021, and stands out in the field of "is-there-anything-in-here" serums. In the 1990s, Monique managed Harlem's first Integrative medicine center, "Comprehensive Healthcare". She was trained there by three acupuncturist and naturopathic physicians. There she honed her craft of functional medicine and herbalism. Community herbalism and birthwork are traditional practices that she that she inherited from her maternal grandfather and mother since a very young girl. It was in this Harlem clinic that Monique was trained in the bioenergetics of Traditional Chinese Medicine, as well as detoxification & colonic hydrotherapy. BounceBack Wellness schedules a safe, remote wellness studio visit with offerings of herbal formulations and bioenergetic services to address sleep, pain, stress and energy. BounceBack Wellness is a family, community and membership based, wellness cooperative and social enterprise. As the CEO of BounceBack Wellness she puts her heart and creativity into developing an economically sustainable Naturopathic Mastermind Academy and Network. It's beta-group is forming now and will be empowered to "learn, earn, help and heal". You will often hear Monique say, "What your grandmother and them used to teach you is now being rolled out as evidenced-based practice! Respect your elders!" Monique is an urban farmer, registered nurse and family nurse practitioner student living in Cleveland, Ohio with her large family, including her 9 year old daughter.