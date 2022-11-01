NAHAZE CATERING LLC

Here to provide a GREAT personal & catering experience! Chef Dedrick Hayes has always loved the culinary arts, a talent he inherited at a young age learning various cooking styles from his elders. While Chef Hayes initially worked various jobs in his native town Pasadena California, he quickly decided that he had to pursue what he was naturally gifted at. He knew the work would be hard, but he felt he couldn’t lose. So armed with determination and passion, he went on and enrolled at The Art Institute of Phoenix graduating with a B.A. degree in Culinary Management, his life was about to change forever. Chef Hayes has worked at many fine restaurants, including the Waldorf Astoria (Arizona Biltmore) under Executive Chef Gordon Maybury. He has also been invited to the very popular Bohemian Men’s Club in Northern California under ROBERT J. MANCUSO, CMC - American Master Chefs' Order. Supervising and Managing restaurants can be added to his accolades as well such as Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles as well as The Corona Beach Club @ SoFi Stadium where Super Bowl LVI was hosted. He has currently taken his talents to Atlanta, GA where he plans to recreate & expand his talents by servicing the community.