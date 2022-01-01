NE Open Markets

New England Open Markets serves over 1200 small businesses yearly, providing them with a venue for their talents and wares, and for the public, a unique shopping experience. Buyers meet the makers, the growers, the chefs, and learn a bit about the goods they are purchasing, where they originated, and how they were created. The vendors themselves, from all over New England and beyond, enjoy a supportive community of like-minded craftspeople, artisans and designers. The authenticity that can be found in the handmade and the independent give a refreshing choice to those in search of the individual. The mission of New England Open Markets is to support that movement