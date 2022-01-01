Public Digital Art Fund

Public Digital Art, a new global institution focused on presenting museum-quality video and digital art from established and emerging artists. Public Digital Art Fund is a new institution built on the premise to make contemporary video and digital art more accessible and relatable to the wide public through offering carefully curated content on several digital facades (billboards) of Moscow.. By doing so we are creating opportunities for the general public to see how rich and multifaceted digital and video art could be and how it could create further grounds for critical discussions. We have worked and continue to invite global artists ever expanding our geographic reach and themes that we engage with.