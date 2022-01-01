Gina Barker

My passion for entertaining children began in 1986 when she was invited to join Disney On Ice as a professional ice skater. My love for entertainment grew in the 14 years she spent with the show. Within this time I had the grand opportunity to travel the world performing as many of the major Disney characters. ​ After 14 years, I stepped behind the scenes of live entertainment from skating and continued to learn many other facets of the business. Working in positions as Performance Director, Show Promotions and Head Wardrobe for a variety of children entertainment shows. All my many experiences working in live entertainment and traveling around the world has proven to be an invaluable learning experience. ​ My love for learning, entertainment and creativity along witha strong desire to make a positive mark in the world lead to the development of Planet Peek-A-Boo and all it's various divisions. My vision and dream for the Planet Peek-A-Boo extends into a world of children’s learning program, live touring and stationary shows, movies plus, whimsical merchandise of all kinds.