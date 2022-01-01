Malik Buck
My name is Malik and I am the CEO of SEEDS Academy. From the age of 19 I have been an investor in the Foreign Exchange market and devoted thousands of hours to mastering my craft, teaching to others, and creating the most engaging and informative Forex course to date! My main goal is to get you from 0 to 100 within your trading journey, helping individuals fulfill their goal of true financial freedom.
