SLOTZ-R-US

ALL CA SENDS THAT ARE SENT FROM BANK WILL BE REFUNDED Loading: 22 hrs 7 days a week Daily Redeems: 5pm-9pm PST 🎰 NO MAX JACKPOT Minimum $25 load Minimum c/o $100 🎰 $25-$200 daily max c/o is $500 $201-$499 Daily max c/o is $1k $500 and Up daily c/o is $1,500 if you have biz CA 🎰 Must have multiple payment options to pay! Plz inbox Meek all method of payments for your c/o (you only have to do this once) 1 C/O per send. Transfers are welcomed however you can only c/o once you have completed the c/o from your original send. If you have questions please keep them in group chat. Meek’s Loaders are: Tam, Chef, Jen, Sam & Shasta 🎰WELCOME & ENJOY🎰