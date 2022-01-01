South central roleplay

Here you will learn about how to join south central and know what to do. This will teach you all the things you need to know just in case you need help. 1. This is not a fivem type server this is a hood roleplay. 2. We do not bring racist or trolls here. So if your here to just troll and stuff leave. 3. You must know how to roleplay. You have to roleplay your gta 5 character and things. 4. TURN OFF YOUR MAPS. If we catch you with your map on you will get a warning 5. Rdm (random death matching) do not kill people for no reason this is a hood server. So if someone is annoying you and trying to fight you or something you can have beef with them. 6. This server is not for little kids. 12+ 7. Roleplay your injuries. For example I crash my car. I have pretend I’m hurt. 8. Stay in the right voice channels. 9. Wear realistic outfits. 10. Don’t cry because you got killed