SPHS Pass It Forward Club Links!
SPFC Zoom Meeting Link
Meeting ID: 677-500-6965 || Password: 4FAL15
SPFC Instagram!
SPFC Facebook Link!
Skid Row Blanket Distribution News Video
we made it on the 华夏电视台 ! Huaxia News !!!!
Kasey Farm Volunteering Sign Up Form
Heal the Bay Beach Cleaning Events Signup Sheet!
Use your school email to sign in please!
SPFC Meeting 10 Slides
2020-21
05/20 SPFC Meeting 9 (pt 2) Slides (Results)
05/13 SPFC Meeting 9 (pt 1) Slides (Elections)
SPFC Meeting 8 Slides
SPFC Meeting 7 Slides
SPFC Meeting 6 Slides
SPFC Meeting 5 Slides
SPFC Meeting 4 Slides
SPFC Meeting 3 Slides
SPFC Meeting 2 Slides
SPFC Meeting 1 Slides
Club Rush Presentation (Slides)
