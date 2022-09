Stan R

Stan R is a Chicago based fashion designer, DJ and Tailor who has gained his expertise & notoriety in sewing, djing & design spanning over 10 years. He received his Bachelors degree in Textile & Apparel management from Mizzou in 2018 and created his fashion house, By Stan R in 2016. Aside from BSR, he owns and operates SOS Tailoring, whose purpose is to to perfect the silhouette & fit of specific garments from clients. Where every stitch counts.