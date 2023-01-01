The Oaks Agency AU
Auburn's student-run Public Relations firm
Auburn's student-run Public Relations firm allows students to be "rooted in PR and rooted in Auburn." In the PR management of downtown businesses and on-campus organizations, such as Hornsby Farms and the School of Communications and Journalism, students serve as social media managers, event planners, and marketing strategizers. The Oaks Agency is an excellent opportunity for students to gain real-world experience and build confidence in their career skills and networking abilities.