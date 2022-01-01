Tig Best
Writer | Director | Producer | Host of The Octave Podcast & Strobe•Dots • Owner of Flight Crew eyewear
FLIGHT CREW eyewear
Visit our Etsy Store
Flight Crew was created to provide a high fashion look while being good to the earth at affordable prices. From various Woods like reclaimed Skateboard, Layered Ebony and Bamboo to Biodegradable Acetate. You will love it here. Come join the crew!
Closed Now
LET'S LINK UP for Podcast Interviews
Connect with Me
As an On-Air Podcast/Radio Personality, i am always looking to make new connections. CLICK >HERE< and drop your info & let's collaborate.
ACCOLADES
PODCAST LINKS
THE OCTAVE podcast
STROBE•DOTS podcast
VINYL COLLECTORS
Vinyl Record Plastic Covers
Invest In Vinyl 100 Clear Plastic Protective LP Outer Sleeves 3 Mil. Vinyl Record Sleeves Album Covers 12.75" x 12.5" Provide Your LP Collection with The Proper Protection
FOOD & BEV
The Popcorn Professor • (IG: @thepopcornprofessor)
Liquor Infused Adult Popcorn...and kid friendly Popcorn also.
Trvl Love Koffee • (IG: @trvllovekoffee)
We specialize in responsibly, ethically and sustainably sourced coffee from Africa, South/Central America, and Asia. Every batch of our coffee is roasted to perfection and shipped within three to five days of purchase. Our freshly roasted coffee beans are a great way to indulge yourself and satisfy your coffee fetish! (They also have loose Tea blends and Hot Cocoa for the non- coffee drinkers 😉)