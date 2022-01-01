Wicked Staffing Solutions, LLC.
It’s a New England thing! We are proud to staff many respected and well known companies in and around New England. We place general and skilled labor positions as well as management, administrative and everything in between, bridging the gap between local business staffing needs and the community’s best talent in Temp, Temp-to- Hire, and Direct Hire placements.
Closed Now
Questions on job opportunities?
Send us your contact information and a recruiter will reach out to you to discuss current job opportunities.