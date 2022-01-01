Find your Flow State
We are engineering the world’s first offline operating system.
Our team of developers, designers, data scientists and creators are building the shortcut to the Internet. Come help us do it.
Our Flow Code
Team Supreme
Our team is our #1 product. Our diversity is a consequence of excellence.
Empower Creators
Creators are our friends (and customers). We create for creators, so they can create magic for the world.
Be Scientific
We believe in data over opinions, testing over guessing, and results over hierarchy.
Prioritize Impact
We invent technology that adds meaningful value. We attack big problems with scalable solutions.
Undertalk/Overexecute
GSD. We'll stop talking.
FlowMode
You got this. Find your flow.
We power direct connections for thousands of the world’s leading brands
70
employees (and growing)
14
states with teammates in them
120+
countries, serving customers worldwide
1000s
of satisfied partners
Benefits and life at Flowcode
Employee Stock Options
Unlimited Vacation
Paid Health Benefits
Lunch stipend & office snacks
Happy hours & team dinners
Custom swag
Parental Leave
Team offsites
Diverse Managers
Meet our team
“Bringing the voice of the customer to the table and sharing it back with the larger team in order to influence the product roadmap is empowering.”
Randi Tutelman, Head of Customer Success
"Seeing a Flowcode on TV for the first time during March Madness was such a thrill. It never gets old seeing Flowcodes in the wild."
Melissa Courtney, Growth Marketing Manager
“It has been extremely valuable and eye-opening to be able to develop an ML platform like this from scratch alongside the other engineers on our team.”
Nikhil Ramesh, Machine Learning Engineer
Flowcode and diversity
Flowcode has been committed to growing a team with diverse backgrounds, capabilities, and perspectives since Day 1.
We are building a universally relevant product, and it is more important than ever to understand and appeal to a varied consumer base. A diverse team is therefore vital to the growth and success of our products and to the evolution our culture.
We don’t look for diverse talent and perspectives because it’s the right thing to do; we do it because it expands our power as a team exponentially. We will always celebrate that which makes us each unique and therefore take equal opportunity seriously.