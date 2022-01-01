Flowcode and diversity

Flowcode has been committed to growing a team with diverse backgrounds, capabilities, and perspectives since Day 1.

We are building a universally relevant product, and it is more important than ever to understand and appeal to a varied consumer base. A diverse team is therefore vital to the growth and success of our products and to the evolution our culture.

We don’t look for diverse talent and perspectives because it’s the right thing to do; we do it because it expands our power as a team exponentially. We will always celebrate that which makes us each unique and therefore take equal opportunity seriously.