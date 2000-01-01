Improve your existing technology stack when you integrate first-party data captured with Flowcode. Seamlessly automate data and insights to personalize journeys and understand performance in real-time.
Enrich your existing tech stack by connecting your first-party data.
Automate the first-party data from your offline channels directly into your CRM tools.
Integrate new audiences to automated SMS and email marketing to engage valuable customer segments across channels.
Instantly create personalized engagements with new sales leads through integrating customer data into automated flows.
Seamlessly retarget customers who have engaged with your QR assets via email drip campaigns.
Connect your storefront to your offline channels and measure the ROI of your campaigns.
Sync your Flowcode data to your Snowflake warehouse using our data share technology.
Export Flowcode contact data and engage with your customers across any channel.
Easily zap analytics from Flowcode into the your native data tools.
Flowcode doesn't just integrate with your existing systems; it enhances them with deeper insights into customer behavior, access to real-time offline attribution and advanced segmentation allowing for more personalized marketing strategies.
Automate data flow and reduce manual data entry with integrations, freeing up your team to focus on strategic initiatives.