What is a Flowtag?
Flowtag is the next generation of contact sharing. When you add a Flowtag to the back of your phone, you can instantly share contact information, social media accounts, show off your NFT’s, latest content, and so much more.
How does a Flowtag work?
Flowtag features a highly designed QR code, scannable from any mobile device’s camera. Scan + Tap Flowtags contain NFC (near field communication) built in, which gives people the ability to tap your Flowtag to instantly connect to your digital universe. Just like Samsung & Apple Pay!
When a person taps or scans your Flowtag, they are taken to your customized page where they can connect with you, your projects, and whatever else you’d like them to see. People use Flowtag to quickly and easily share their contact info, socials, side hustles, music careers, NFT’s, payment information and much more.
Where should I put my Flowtag on my mobile device?
To properly add your Flowtag to your mobile device, peel the sticker off the back of your Flowtag and stick it to the back of your phone or your phone’s case.
For Android devices, Flowtag’s tap sweet spot is in the center or top of the back of the device. For iPhones, Flowtag’s tap sweet spot is near the bottom.
** If you have a scan-only tag, it doesn’t matter as long as the tag is visible to others!
What does NFC stand for?
Near Field Communication (NFC) allows the transfer of data between mobile devices when they are brought within a few centimeters of each other. Some older mobile device models do not come NFC enabled, which is why all Flowtag’s come with a Flowcode QR code so you can share with a scan.
Do I need an app to use Flowtag?
No, you do not need an app to enable NFC contact sharing with Flowtag, but some android devices require you to turn on the NFC function. To check if your Android has NFC capabilities:
- Open settings and search for “NFC” in the top search bar.
- If Android returns a search result like NFC or Near Field Communication, then NFC is available on your Android smartphone or tablet.
Apple devices (iPhone X and newer models) all support NFC reading without the need for a 3rd party app.
What is a Digital Business Card for?
Digital business cards like Flowtag allow you to share all your contact information, social accounts, crypto and NFT wallets, and more by tapping your mobile device to the NFC tag. You can order your own NFC enabled business card here. It will also include your own Flowcode, so that people can elect to scan instead of tap.
How do I share my social accounts and other links with Flowtag?
When you activate your Flowtag, you will create a mobile link-sharing page where you can host your contact information, social accounts, business links, and more. When you meet someone, tell them to take out their phone, scan your Flowtag, and they’ll instantly be taken to your personal page where they can download your contact card or connect with you on social.
