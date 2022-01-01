Flowtag features a highly designed QR code, scannable from any mobile device’s camera. Scan + Tap Flowtags contain NFC (near field communication) built in, which gives people the ability to tap your Flowtag to instantly connect to your digital universe. Just like Samsung & Apple Pay!

When a person taps or scans your Flowtag, they are taken to your customized page where they can connect with you, your projects, and whatever else you’d like them to see. People use Flowtag to quickly and easily share their contact info, socials, side hustles, music careers, NFT’s, payment information and much more.