QR Codes for Augmented Reality (AR)
Streamline the connection to your digital experiences
From real estate viewings to trying on clothing virtually, a scan of a QR code can let you experience almost anything digitally.
We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Fashion e-commerce is changing
How would that shirt fit? Or that dress? Scan a QR code to virtually try it on.
Will that couch fit in your living room?
Furniture providers are levering QR technology to let customers see if their dream couch will actually fit in their space.
Make sure the trip is worth it
Consumer brands integrate QR codes with their products so buyers can visualize products before they shop.
"From IRL to URL, our partnership with Flowcode levels the playing field for businesses seeking to instantly and securely serve consumers with interactive branded Web3 commerce experiences."
Cory Grenier, CEO at Geenee
How businesses in the AR world use QR codes
Real estate showings
Wondering what the square footage feels like? Scan a QR code to be transported to a real estate viewing.
Elevate education
QR codes in textbooks can send scanners to visual experiences of the lesson plan.
For the culture
Museums and other culture centers use QR codes by works of art to provide more information about the piece.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Are QR codes free?
Most QR codes are free, but they can only receive a limited number of scans and their URLs cannot be updated after the fact. With Flowcode, your first 3 QR codes are free, last forever, and can be updated anytime.
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
How do you scan QR codes with AR?
QR codes that have AR embedded within them can be scanned just like regular QR codes. After scanning, the AR view will immediately begin.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]