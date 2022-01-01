QR Codes for Augmented Reality (AR)

Streamline the connection to your digital experiences

From real estate viewings to trying on clothing virtually, a scan of a QR code can let you experience almost anything digitally.

Free Trial
Talk to an AR Expert

We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands

  • Sofi logo
  • American Express logo
  • GoDaddy logo
  • Jordan logo
  • Stock-X logo
  • Compass logo
QR codes augmented reality for fashion

Fashion e-commerce is changing

How would that shirt fit? Or that dress? Scan a QR code to virtually try it on.

Go Virtual ->

Will that couch fit in your living room?

Furniture providers are levering QR technology to let customers see if their dream couch will actually fit in their space.

Start Now ->
furniture with augmented reality
augmented reality try on

Make sure the trip is worth it

Consumer brands integrate QR codes with their products so buyers can visualize products before they shop.

Build Now->

"From IRL to URL, our partnership with Flowcode levels the playing field for businesses seeking to instantly and securely serve consumers with interactive branded Web3 commerce experiences."

Cory Grenier, CEO at Geenee

How businesses in the AR world use QR codes

  • real estate showings AR

    Real estate showings

    Wondering what the square footage feels like? Scan a QR code to be transported to a real estate viewing.

  • AR education

    Elevate education

    QR codes in textbooks can send scanners to visual experiences of the lesson plan.

  • AR for museums and cultural locations

    For the culture

    Museums and other culture centers use QR codes by works of art to provide more information about the piece.

Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?

Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.

Go Pro for Free

Your first month is on us.

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

Get a Free Month

FAQ

What is a QR code?

open

What are the benefits of QR Codes?

open

How can I use QR codes for my business?

open

Are QR codes free?

open

Is Flowcode secure?

open

How do you scan QR codes with AR?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]