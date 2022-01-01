QR Codes for the Automotive Industry

Grow your dealership business with QR codes

Automotive dealers, car manufacturers, and drivers can all benefit from using QR codes to keep track of vehicles and instantly access vital information.

Upgrade your dealership

Code stickers on vehicles can be scanned to access information about each individual car and update stock information in response to deliveries and sales.

Organize your stock

Car dealerships use QR codes on individual car parts to identify each component in an instant. Codes make the process safer and more efficient.

Drivers have the information they need

There’s no need to check your glove compartment ever again. Scan one code in your car or wallet to gain instant access to registration, insurance information, and anything else you need.

How the automotive industry use QR codes

  • Cars as billboards

    A QR code can turn any vehicle into a billboard. Promote your business or get paid to wrap your car with ads for someone else

  • Activate rentals

    Rental companies can use QR codes to simplify the user experience. Renters can scan a code on the side of the car, enter their credentials, and hit the road.

  • Advertise everywhere

    QR codes on business cards can help your dealership reps connect with more customers faster.

FAQs for QR codes for automobiles

How can QR codes be used in car dealerships?

How can QR codes simplify car ownership?

Are QR codes used by car manufacturers?

How can a QR code be used for a car?

Can you put a QR code on a car? 

What automotive company first developed QR code?

