Upgrade your dealership
Code stickers on vehicles can be scanned to access information about each individual car and update stock information in response to deliveries and sales.
Organize your stock
Car dealerships use QR codes on individual car parts to identify each component in an instant. Codes make the process safer and more efficient.
Drivers have the information they need
There’s no need to check your glove compartment ever again. Scan one code in your car or wallet to gain instant access to registration, insurance information, and anything else you need.
How the automotive industry use QR codes
Cars as billboards
A QR code can turn any vehicle into a billboard. Promote your business or get paid to wrap your car with ads for someone else
Activate rentals
Rental companies can use QR codes to simplify the user experience. Renters can scan a code on the side of the car, enter their credentials, and hit the road.
Advertise everywhere
QR codes on business cards can help your dealership reps connect with more customers faster.
FAQs for QR codes for automobiles
How can QR codes be used in car dealerships?
QR codes are very useful for managing a car dealership. Codes can be printed on stickers and attached to cars to keep track of inventory and provide instant information about each vehicle.
How can QR codes simplify car ownership?
QR codes can link directly to car registration, insurance details, and other vital documents. Stickers can be placed on specific car parts to provide maintenance and troubleshooting information.
Are QR codes used by car manufacturers?
Not only are QR codes commonly used by car manufacturers, it’s the reason they were developed! QR codes were first developed by Japanese auto manufacturer Denso Wave to track car components during the assembly process.
How can a QR code be used for a car?
QR codes are great for use with cars because they can direct users right to the owner’s manual, repair videos, or links to purchase replacement parts. They can also provide lists of verified dealers, repair shops, or detailers in the area.
Can you put a QR code on a car?
Yes! QR codes on cars are an easy way to drum up business and amplify your marketing strategy throughout your area. Placing a QR code on a car and linking it to your dealership’s 5-star reviews, newest sales, and customer service lines display great business values.
What automotive company first developed QR code?
Denso Wave, based in Japan, was the first company to create QR codes. They were originally created to track automobiles and parts during the manufacturing process.
