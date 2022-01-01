QR Codes for Construction Companies

Build your business to new heights with QR codes

Leverage the ultimate advertisement tool for home renovation or repair, and protect your construction sites.

Free Trial
Talk to a Construction Expert

We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands

  • Sofi logo
  • American Express logo
  • GoDaddy logo
  • Jordan logo
  • Stock-X logo
  • Compass logo

Advertise anywhere

QR codes let you link to your website from anywhere. Stamp one on the side of a truck, in the window of your business, or on signs outside of jobs you’re working.

Start Advertising ->

Track progress and materials

You can edit the destination of a dynamic QR code without having to alter the QR code itself. Multiple workers can keep track of materials and work progress by checking your QR code.

Track Now ->

Make construction sites safer

QR codes on construction sites can be used to link to safety information or instantly access workers’ certifications and assignments.

Make them Safe ->

"Flowcode has been a game changer for Boston Home Inspectors. Prior to using Flowcode it was very difficult for us to track our marketing dollars. I recommend Flowcode to everyone except my competition. They should still use fax machines."

James Brock, CEO at Boston Home Inspectors

How the construction industry uses QR codes

  • Let clients track your progress

    Keep your clients updated with a QR code linked to a progress page for their project.

  • Gain a social following

    Get new social followers with a single scan. Show off your work with impressive before and after posts.

  • Gather feedback

    QR codes on your invoices let you gather feedback and improve your business everyday!

Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?

Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.

Go Pro for Free

Your first month is on us.

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

Get a Free Month

FAQ

What are the benefits of QR codes for construction workers?

open

What is QR in construction?

open

Do construction sites need QR codes?

open

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]