Advertise anywhere
QR codes let you link to your website from anywhere. Stamp one on the side of a truck, in the window of your business, or on signs outside of jobs you’re working.
Track progress and materials
You can edit the destination of a dynamic QR code without having to alter the QR code itself. Multiple workers can keep track of materials and work progress by checking your QR code.
Make construction sites safer
QR codes on construction sites can be used to link to safety information or instantly access workers’ certifications and assignments.
"Flowcode has been a game changer for Boston Home Inspectors. Prior to using Flowcode it was very difficult for us to track our marketing dollars. I recommend Flowcode to everyone except my competition. They should still use fax machines."
James Brock, CEO at Boston Home Inspectors
How the construction industry uses QR codes
Let clients track your progress
Keep your clients updated with a QR code linked to a progress page for their project.
Gain a social following
Get new social followers with a single scan. Show off your work with impressive before and after posts.
Gather feedback
QR codes on your invoices let you gather feedback and improve your business everyday!
FAQ
What are the benefits of QR codes for construction workers?
QR codes let construction workers promote their business with truck wraps, yard signs, and more marketing materials. QR codes can instantly connect potential customers with your business.
What is QR in construction?
QR codes can be used in the construction industry to identify specific pieces of building material or an individual construction worker. By stamping the QR codes to the object or the worker’s helmet or vest, its location can be tracked and recorded.
Do construction sites need QR codes?
In the US, there is not currently a mandate on QR codes in construction sites. However, other countries already require them for all workers or visitors on a site. They are used for check-in, check-out, and other important safety precautions. The US may follow suit on this mandate soon with the ever-increasing use of QR codes, so we recommend you acquaint yourself and your business with them now!
