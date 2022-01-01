QR Codes for Educational Institutions

Use dynamic QR codes in your school

QR codes make it easy for students to access educational resources and can be instantly incorporated into lesson plans.

Link to educational resources

Your students have phones. Shouldn’t they be using them to learn? Instantly access online videos or audio by scanning QR codes placed in your classroom.

Countless assignments, one QR code

Dynamic QR code destinations can be updated without having to reprint the code. With just one code on the wall of the classroom, students will always be able to check what homework is due. They may need a new excuse if it’s late…

Make information available everywhere

Codes posted throughout the school give instant access to news about extracurriculars, school events, and more!

"Flowcode has added curiosity, creativity, engagement, & easy access to documents in the classroom. Customization of Flowcodes is just the icing on the cake. Technology integration has never been easier!"

Ainsley Hill, Teacher and Instructional Technology Facilitator

How schools use QR codes

  • Waste less paper

    By using one QR code across many lessons, you can significantly cut down on your printing needs. One answer sheet can be used for any number of tests.

  • Make knowledge accessible

    Students can use their phones or tablets to bring any topic to life and get more information.

  • Meet more teachers!

    QR codes on teacher’s pictures and bios around the school can drive to more information about them.

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

