Link to educational resources
Your students have phones. Shouldn’t they be using them to learn? Instantly access online videos or audio by scanning QR codes placed in your classroom.
Countless assignments, one QR code
Dynamic QR code destinations can be updated without having to reprint the code. With just one code on the wall of the classroom, students will always be able to check what homework is due. They may need a new excuse if it’s late…
Make information available everywhere
Codes posted throughout the school give instant access to news about extracurriculars, school events, and more!
"Flowcode has added curiosity, creativity, engagement, & easy access to documents in the classroom. Customization of Flowcodes is just the icing on the cake. Technology integration has never been easier!"
Ainsley Hill, Teacher and Instructional Technology Facilitator
How schools use QR codes
Waste less paper
By using one QR code across many lessons, you can significantly cut down on your printing needs. One answer sheet can be used for any number of tests.
Make knowledge accessible
Students can use their phones or tablets to bring any topic to life and get more information.
Meet more teachers!
QR codes on teacher’s pictures and bios around the school can drive to more information about them.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Are QR codes free?
Most QR codes are free, but they can only receive a limited number of scans and their URLs cannot be updated after the fact. With Flowcode, your first 3 QR codes are free, last forever, and can be updated anytime.
Why are teachers using Flowcode?
Flowcode allows teachers to cut down on printing by using one dynamic QR code to give students endlessly editable information.
How can I use QR codes in my classroom?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes allow students to instantly access online resources, including audio and video. You could use one QR code to keep your students updated on daily assignments and even create educational scavenger hunts in the classroom.
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Students can simply open their smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and they’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
Can teachers create QR codes for free?
Yes! Using Flowcode’s QR code generator you can free a QR code for free. In fact, you can choose colors, patterns, and even upload your logo.
How can QR codes be used in education?
QR codes can be incredibly useful in the classroom, in administration, or in communication with parents. You can link educational resources around the classroom, post homework and exam dates, or announce extracurricular activities around school! They help to save paper, which saves on printing costs and promotes a green carbon footprint.
How do teachers create a QR code for free?
Flowcode lets you create QR codes for free, and our codes never expire! They also can be changed at any time without having to reprint them, so your code can link to any URL, PDF, etc.
What are the advantages of using QR codes in the teaching/learning process?
QR codes help make your teaching process more efficient. They keep students from wasting time on search engines where they may be derailed by irrelevant and distracting information. Direct your students right to the webpage you need them to see by adding a QR code to the assignment page, and they’ll be instantly sent where they need to be!
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]