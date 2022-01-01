QR Codes for Fashion and Retail Brands
Drive engagement and decrease your environmental impact
Ready to elevate how you engage with customers? From driving to discounts to increasing your ROI, QR codes are a sustainable way to grow your business while decreasing your carbon footprint.
We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Increase your ROI
Ready for window shopping to convert to sales? Add QR codes to displays so shoppers can purchase looks on the spot.
Drive to discounts
Elevate marketing materials like direct mail with QR codes that drive directly to your discounts.
Showcase your catalog
From highlighting information about producers to digitizing your seasonal catalogs, QR codes save paper and maximize space.
“Our partnership with Flowcode helped us think outside the box to create new retail concepts that drive growth, profitability and shared success with our customers and community.“
Christine Day, CEO at The House of LR&C
How retail brands use QR codes
Collect reviews in a dash
Reviews build trust. Add QR codes in your retail locations or on product packaging to collect instant feedback.
Build your followers
Give loyal customers a quick way to connect with your social accounts with QR codes that drive to your profiles.
Make your hang tags pop
Less can show more. QR codes on hang tags can highlight materials, production location, and care instructions.
FAQs for QR codes for retail
What are QR codes used for in retail?
QR codes in the retail industry are used to educate customers while saving paper. For example, a QR code on a garment label can send customers to more information about the product, opposed to having more labels with extensive information.
Are QR codes recycled?
Dynamic QR codes can be used over and over again, and never need to be replaced. By updating the destination of a QR code, you cut down on paper use and reduce your carbon footprint.
How are QR codes being used in the fashion industry?
QR codes are being printed onto clothes to embed tons of valuable information. The code scans display the production process, material breakdown, country of origin, wash and care instructions, and even disposal information. These codes are very useful to conscious consumers who aim to understand where their purchases originate and what processes they require in manufacturing.
Can you put QR codes on clothing?
Yes! Branding your company’s clothing is a great way to drum up attention while your customers walk around in your merchandise. Curious passersby can scan the code printed on the garment and be directed to that exact item for sale, information about the organization, or anything else you’d like. With Flowcode, your QR code can be uniquely branded to suit your company and match your overall aesthetic.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]