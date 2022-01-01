QR Codes for Freelancers
Grow your business and get more clients with QR code solutions
From leveling up your portfolio to watermarks on your work, QR codes can be harnessed in dozens of ways for your freelance work.
Business modernized
Ditch the paper business cards. QR codes on premium reusable ones let people scan directly to your contact info and portfolio.
Insight for your clients
QR codes can track engagement in the real world. Propose them as a solution for your clients and get new data insights
Get more clients
Your digital presence is just a scan away. Add QR codes to your work in the real world for instant connection to projects and social accounts.
How freelancers use QR codes
Receive payments with ease
A QR code on a paper invoice can drive directly to a web page for payment.
Watermark your projects
Embed QR codes on top of any photo or document you share with prospective clients.
Elevate your videos
Hosting a webinar or online event? Add a QR code to your video that drives to an offer or insight about your business or services.
A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.
Unlimited Flowcodes
Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Are QR codes free?
Most QR codes are free, but they can only receive a limited number of scans and their URLs cannot be updated after the fact. With Flowcode, your first 3 QR codes are free, last forever, and can be updated anytime.
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
How do I create a QR code for my business?
Flowcode’s website allows you to create a QR code in under 60 seconds, for free! It’s three easy steps, and you can contact support if you run into any bumps in the road.
Can I create my own QR code for free?
Flowcode lets you create QR codes for free, and our codes never expire! They also can be changed at any time without having to reprint them, so your code can link to any URL, PDF, etc.
What is the best free QR Code?
Flowcode offers an eye-catching, incredibly secure QR code for free to make the most of your business’ links, PDFs, and more. With any of our plans, your code is editable at any time so you can change the webpage destination without having to reprint.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]