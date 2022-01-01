QR Codes for Government Agencies

QR codes make life easier for the public

Governments of any size can use QR codes to share vital information, simplify applications, and gain insight into public opinion.

Vital info is just a scan away

Whether you need to communicate daily updates like parking restrictions or transit closures, QR codes are the perfect solution for keeping the public informed.

Instantly access applications

Accessing government forms can be confusing. QR codes can drive directly to PDF forms for quick discovery and download.

Public opinion decoded

Easily gather feedback from the public. Want to gather opinions about land use, new bike lanes, or any other potential developments? Place a QR code poll nearby so community members can weigh in.

How government agencies use QR codes

  • Update on the fly

    Scan a QR code to be taken directly to a place to file complaints, report issues, and give feedback.

  • Make offices efficient

    QR codes can make government offices more efficient. With the scan of a single dynamic code, employees can learn the most recent updates and agenda.

  • Signatures enhanced

    QR codes in employees email signatures allow for enhanced digital destinations with a scan.

