QR Codes for Government Agencies
QR codes make life easier for the public
Governments of any size can use QR codes to share vital information, simplify applications, and gain insight into public opinion.
Vital info is just a scan away
Whether you need to communicate daily updates like parking restrictions or transit closures, QR codes are the perfect solution for keeping the public informed.
Instantly access applications
Accessing government forms can be confusing. QR codes can drive directly to PDF forms for quick discovery and download.
Public opinion decoded
Easily gather feedback from the public. Want to gather opinions about land use, new bike lanes, or any other potential developments? Place a QR code poll nearby so community members can weigh in.
How government agencies use QR codes
Update on the fly
Scan a QR code to be taken directly to a place to file complaints, report issues, and give feedback.
Make offices efficient
QR codes can make government offices more efficient. With the scan of a single dynamic code, employees can learn the most recent updates and agenda.
Signatures enhanced
QR codes in employees email signatures allow for enhanced digital destinations with a scan.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
How do QR codes work?
All newly released smartphones have built-in QR readers so there’s no longer a need to download a QR reader app. Students can simply open their smartphone’s camera, point it at the code, tap the dropdown banner, and they’ll be taken to the QR code’s scan destination.
What makes dynamic QR codes special?
Dynamic QR codes have editable locations. That means you can alter your Flowpage without printing a new code. Dynamic QR codes are like street signs that can be changed in real time.
What are the uses of QR codes for government?
The government can easily share information with citizens in public places like parks, post offices, and on public transit. They can display live weather announcements during natural disasters, post job openings and career growth opportunities during economic recessions, provide up-to-date public health guidelines or testing/vaccine locations for COVID-19, and more.
