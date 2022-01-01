QR Codes for Influencers
Connect the offline world to your digital universe with QR codes
QR codes make it easy to promote your brand and share content IRL. Cross promote channels, increase your engagement, and access analytics from the real world.
We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Promote anything and anywhere
Planning activations in the real world? QR codes seamlessly take people to digital destinations in a flash.
Built just for your personal brand
Custom QR codes get 18% more engagement than dull black and white ones. Our team of in-house artists will design one for you.
Grow your following
Scan, browse content, follow. Share your personalized QR code in real life and drive people directly to your socials.
How influencers use QR codes
Organize your digital destinations
Create a Flowpage to host all your landing pages and accounts. All of the links that represent you are a scan away.
New analytics
Sure, follower growth is important — but have you ever looked at engagement data for the real world?
Next level merch
You can print QR codes on anything. Seriously. Toss one on your merch to send scanners to the pages that matter to you.
Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?
Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.
Your first month is on us.
A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.
Unlimited Flowcodes
Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
How do I get a social media QR code?
On Flowcode’s website, you can easily make a QR code in under 60 seconds and display it anywhere you’d like! We also offer Flowpages, which are mobile pages for all of your social links to be stored in one place. This means your Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Spotify, Pinterest, personal website, and more can all be found in one central place.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]