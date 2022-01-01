QR Codes for Manufacturing

Streamline and organize your manufacturing process with QR codes

Whether you're tracking parts during assembly, providing safety reminders, or expediting invoicing, QR codes can streamline your manufacturing business.

QR codes for manufacturing

Track assembly

QR codes were first created in the 90s by a Japanese auto company, and they continue to make it easy to track a huge number of components during the manufacturing process.

Link to vital information

Codes can be stamped on walls or machinery to link to safety information where it’s most relevant.

Upgrade your invoices

If you want to get paid as quickly as possible, you should make it as simple as possible. A QR code printed at the top of the invoice can link directly to an online payment processor.

How manufacturers use QR codes

    Collect first party data

    Build a data inventory and get detailed insight into where and when your codes are scanned so you can apply lessons to make manufacturing more efficient.

    Maintain maintenance schedules

    Codes printed on machinery can track maintenance updates to be certain everything stays well maintained, safe, and efficient.

    Get actionable feedback

    Smooth teams make for smooth operations. QR codes can drive to feedback pages for your staff.

