QR Codes for Manufacturing
Streamline and organize your manufacturing process with QR codes
Whether you're tracking parts during assembly, providing safety reminders, or expediting invoicing, QR codes can streamline your manufacturing business.
Track assembly
QR codes were first created in the 90s by a Japanese auto company, and they continue to make it easy to track a huge number of components during the manufacturing process.
Link to vital information
Codes can be stamped on walls or machinery to link to safety information where it’s most relevant.
Upgrade your invoices
If you want to get paid as quickly as possible, you should make it as simple as possible. A QR code printed at the top of the invoice can link directly to an online payment processor.
How manufacturers use QR codes
Collect first party data
Build a data inventory and get detailed insight into where and when your codes are scanned so you can apply lessons to make manufacturing more efficient.
Maintain maintenance schedules
Codes printed on machinery can track maintenance updates to be certain everything stays well maintained, safe, and efficient.
Get actionable feedback
Smooth teams make for smooth operations. QR codes can drive to feedback pages for your staff.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
How are QR codes used on assembly lines?
QR codes are printed on components so workers can keep a running update of the manufacturing process and inventory stock.
How do QR codes make factories safer?
QR codes can be placed in potentially dangerous areas and link directly to important, updatable safety information.
Can QR codes simplify the business side of manufacturing?
QR codes can make invoicing much easier as manufacturers can print a code that links directly to their preferred payment processor. QR codes can also be printed on products to advertise the manufacturer.
How are QR codes used in supply chain management?
QR codes are crucial for organizations to manage their inventory and track the progress of their manufacturing. Locations, serial numbers, production status, and more can all be stored on a QR code. This provides the organization with instant access to crucial information.
How do you use QR codes in logistics?
QR codes are key for packaging, shipping, and tracking packages from every stage in your logistics cycle. Before the good has finished being produced all the way through delivery at its final destination, QR codes keep manufacturers up to date on the good’s progress. You can monitor locations, estimate arrival times, identify precise serial numbers, and more!
Can QR codes be used for inventory?
Yes, QR codes are perfect for tracking inventory. QR codes were actually originally created for the manufacturing industry to track car parts in warehouses. They can keep track of thousands of pieces of information, and they instantly keep your organization up to date on the location of all your items.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]