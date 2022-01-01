QR Codes for Musicians and Artists
Utilize QR codes to connect with your audience like never before
From selling more merch to converting your fans to followers, QR codes make building relationships with fans seamless.
We help power direct connections for the world's leading brands
Advertise your work
QR codes on your real-world advertisements let people instantly connect with your streaming platforms, portfolio, or upcoming shows.
Quickly collect contact information
Link a QR code to your social accounts or a newsletter signup so you can turn your fans into followers.
Create loyalty programs
Leverage your in-person events to connect your fans with giveaways, raffles, and other exclusives when they scan a QR code at your show.
How musicians and artists are using QR codes
Token merch experiences
QR codes are providing musicians the fastest way to connect and distribute NFTs.
Double your merch sales
Give your fans a quick way to access your online store — especially when your merch line at a show is around the block.
Provide sneak peaks
A QR code on a cryptic ad of your work can send scanners to a sneak look at what’s to come.
Want to try Flowcode Pro for free?
Access enhanced analytics, custom designed codes, and so much more.
Your first month is on us.
A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.
Unlimited Flowcodes
Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime.
Custom Designed Code
Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand.
Advanced Analytics
Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
Can you link a song or an artist’s profile page in a QR Code?
Yes, you can link directly to a Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, Soundcloud, etc. page with a Flowcode. You can also link your Spotify account on your personal Flowpage.
Can artists promote music with QR codes?
Yes! Musicians can easily link their digital content to a free QR code and display these codes anywhere. This is a great way to increase your song’s play count and draw attention to your personal music page.
How to make QR codes for musicians?
Musicians can attach their songs, music videos, tour websites, and more to a Flowcode in under 60 seconds for free! They can also choose the color scheme design to suit their taste best.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]