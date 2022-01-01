QR Codes for Musicians and Artists

Utilize QR codes to connect with your audience like never before

From selling more merch to converting your fans to followers, QR codes make building relationships with fans seamless.

Free Trial
Talk to a Creative Expert

advertise your music with QR codes

Advertise your work

QR codes on your real-world advertisements let people instantly connect with your streaming platforms, portfolio, or upcoming shows.

Upgrade your Advertising ->

Quickly collect contact information

Link a QR code to your social accounts or a newsletter signup so you can turn your fans into followers.

 Start Collecting ->
QR codes for contact collection
loyalty programs with QR codes

Create loyalty programs

Leverage your in-person events to connect your fans with giveaways, raffles, and other exclusives when they scan a QR code at your show.

Build Loyalty ->

How musicians and artists are using QR codes

  • token merch experience NFT

    Token merch experiences

    QR codes are providing musicians the fastest way to connect and distribute NFTs.

  • double merch sales

    Double your merch sales

    Give your fans a quick way to access your online store — especially when your merch line at a show is around the block.

  • promote your work

    Provide sneak peaks

    A QR code on a cryptic ad of your work can send scanners to a sneak look at what’s to come.

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Unlimited Flowcodes

    Create and update an unlimited number of QR codes anytime. 

  •  Custom Designed Code

    Receive a custom Flowcode, created by our in-house designers to match your brand. 

  • Advanced Analytics

    Enhanced analytics to let you see scans by date, day of week, time, and device. 

