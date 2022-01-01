Easily make a QR code in under 60 seconds and display it anywhere you’d like! In just a few easy steps, you can choose the webpage, PDF, social media page, or more that you’d like the code to link to. Additionally, all our codes are editable live, so you never have to reprint them to change the link destination. Our codes are color, circular, and eye-catching, so you’ll make the most of your efforts, for free!