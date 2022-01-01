QR Codes for Personal Use

QR codes are perfect for everyday use

From managing invitations to securing your personal items, QR codes can help you keep track of information in your daily life.

QR codes for individuals

Instant RSVPs

Want to send paper invites but  don’t trust your guests to return them in time? Good news! QR codes on invites  allow for a rapid RSVP.

Information around the home

QR codes can turn any home into a smart home. Always forget to order more toilet paper? You won’t forget if you have a QR code set for the order page right in your bathroom.

QR codes for individuals

Elevate your resume

Drive people to your website, portfolio, or other digital destinations with a QR code on your resume.

QR codes elevated my portfolio and allowed quick connection for prospective clients to see my projects.

Jimmy Montague, Freelance Architect

How individuals use QR codes

  • QR code oet collar

    Protect your pets

    QR codes on collars ensure your lost pets will always be found.

  • rapid wifi

    Hello instant WIFI

    QR codes can be placed around your home for rapid connection to WIFI. 

  • QR code on luggage tag

    Travel made secure

    Lost luggage can always be found with a QR code that sends scanners to your contact information.

FAQ

What is a QR code?

What are the benefits of QR Codes?

How can I use QR codes for my business?

Is Flowcode secure?

How do I get a personal QR code?

What is a personal QR code?

Are QR codes free?

Are QR codes a security risk?

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]