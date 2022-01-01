QR Codes for Personal Use
QR codes are perfect for everyday use
From managing invitations to securing your personal items, QR codes can help you keep track of information in your daily life.
Instant RSVPs
Want to send paper invites but don’t trust your guests to return them in time? Good news! QR codes on invites allow for a rapid RSVP.
Information around the home
QR codes can turn any home into a smart home. Always forget to order more toilet paper? You won’t forget if you have a QR code set for the order page right in your bathroom.
Elevate your resume
Drive people to your website, portfolio, or other digital destinations with a QR code on your resume.
QR codes elevated my portfolio and allowed quick connection for prospective clients to see my projects.
Jimmy Montague, Freelance Architect
How individuals use QR codes
Protect your pets
QR codes on collars ensure your lost pets will always be found.
Hello instant WIFI
QR codes can be placed around your home for rapid connection to WIFI.
Travel made secure
Lost luggage can always be found with a QR code that sends scanners to your contact information.
FAQ
What is a QR code?
A QR code, or “Quick Response code,” is a type of barcode that stores information as a series of pixels that can be read by a mobile device. QR codes allow you to connect your audience to a digital destination through their smartphones.
What are the benefits of QR Codes?
QR codes let you connect with your audience through their mobile phones. Your QR code can promote your website, send viewers to a promotion, showcase a video, document, menu, or any other digital experience.
How can I use QR codes for my business?
QR codes have become a popular tool for marketers because of the versatility they offer. You can set a QR code to scan to almost any digital experience including:
- A website
- Customer contact collection
- A menu or order form
- A PDF
- A video, audio track, or blog
- Access Wi-Fi by storing encryption details such as network ID and password
- Sending and receiving payment information
Is Flowcode secure?
Flowcode’s dynamic QR codes meet the highest level of privacy compliance standards outlined by the GDPR and CCPA. Learn more on Flowcode’s privacy page.
How do I get a personal QR code?
Easily make a QR code in under 60 seconds and display it anywhere you’d like! In just a few easy steps, you can choose the webpage, PDF, social media page, or more that you’d like the code to link to. Additionally, all our codes are editable live, so you never have to reprint them to change the link destination. Our codes are color, circular, and eye-catching, so you’ll make the most of your efforts, for free!
What is a personal QR code?
Personal QR codes can display any information you choose to anyone who scans them. They can be used to display your web pages, social media accounts, blogs, favorite videos, or anything else you decide!
Are QR codes free?
Yes! You can create your own QR codes completely free on the Flowcode website.
Are QR codes a security risk?
QR codes don’t have inherent risk, but the destination that they scan to can contain malicious software. If you are creating QR codes for personal use, you can trust that your own web page destinations are secure. When you scan a Flowcode, you can be sure that you are protected under the highest privacy standards in the industry.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]