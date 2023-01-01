Flowcode QR codes for TV

Unlock real time attribution for the first time ever

Test. Don't guess. Leverage Flowcode QR codes to optimize your media based on real time insights. Dial up the efficiancy of your media by making it connected and measurable with Flowcode

  • TV gif QR code

Trusted by 70% of the Fortune 1000 Brands

  • Nba
  • Big Ten
  • Universal

FlowcodeTV offers an end-to-end solution, not just a QR code

From global agencies to the direct to consumer brands, FlowcodeTV has partnered with the best in the business.

  • Lebron James

    The NBA

    Powering on court and on screen activations for the NBA league wide.

  • The Buffalo Bills

    Nearly all fan contact information collected is new to the artist database, adding a valuable offline segment to your audience funnel permanently.

  • Welch's Fruit Snacks

    Collecting contacts for campaigns leading up

  • Turner Sports

    Powering Turner Sport's campaigns to track real time attribution and the ROI of spend.

  • Yellowstone

    When the popular TV show Yellowstone lets viewers shop the scenes, they use Flowcode.

  • JVN Hair

    For a recent campaign, Jonathan Van Ness used Flowcode to build a sweepstakes.

Optimized for the screen

Unlock first party data from live events more effectively than ever before. View high level data to see engagements across every city and identify your most loyal fans. Capture fan contact information to build an engaged fan community that lasts.

test image

Build your campaign with unique templates

Create unique experiences by connecting fans to the Metaverse from their seats. Share exclusive digital assets as tokens, build loyal online fan groups, and drive future revenue with pre-sale and exclusive offers only available to your most engaged audiences.

Unique fan experiences

Learn how our team becomes an extension of your organization

Dedicated client success to support setup, reporting and any creative needs. Additional automated tools (e.g APIs)

We leverage best practices from millions of data points and +500M impressions for insights and predictive performance

All codes contain a privacy smile protecting you and the consumer. Privacy compliant with both CCPA and GDPR

Key Flowcode Features

A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.

  • Flowteams

    Team Management

    Your whole team. One roof. Share assets, permissions, and manage all of your Flowcode tools with ease

  • Designs

     Eye Catching Designs

    Work with our talented in-house design team to include your logo, artist images, and more. Connect our codes with your brand standards seamlessly.

  • Analytics

    Advanced Insights

    Learn exactly how fans engage with your brand. Filter engagements by date, time, and location to gather immediate insights.

Stat

Optimize and measure your offline to online conversions

Understand insights in one glance, improve targeting and optimize your campaigns

Privacy compliance for QR codes

Privacy compliant and data safe

Privacy is important. Copy about that goes here!

FAQ's for QR codes on TV

QR codes are compatible with video, and if applied correctly can be a powerful driver of user traffic and engagement. If you want to create a QR code for TV, FlowcodeTV is the most powerful and reliable tool to make your videos interactive.

To get the biggest impact of using a QR code on TV, you need a code that can withstand a high volume of traffic, be privacy compliant, and be scannable for all device types. For those reasons, it's best to use platforms that offer end-to-end solutions like Flowcode.

