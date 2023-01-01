Flowcode QR codes for TV
Test. Don't guess. Leverage Flowcode QR codes to optimize your media based on real time insights. Dial up the efficiancy of your media by making it connected and measurable with Flowcode
Trusted by 70% of the Fortune 1000 Brands
FlowcodeTV offers an end-to-end solution, not just a QR code
From global agencies to the direct to consumer brands, FlowcodeTV has partnered with the best in the business.
The NBA
Powering on court and on screen activations for the NBA league wide.
The Buffalo Bills
Nearly all fan contact information collected is new to the artist database, adding a valuable offline segment to your audience funnel permanently.
Welch's Fruit Snacks
Collecting contacts for campaigns
Turner Sports
Powering Turner Sport's campaigns to track real time attribution and the ROI of spend.
Yellowstone
When the popular TV show Yellowstone lets viewers shop the scenes, they use Flowcode.
JVN Hair
For a recent campaign, Jonathan Van Ness used Flowcode to build a sweepstakes.
Optimized for the screen
Unlock first party data from live events more effectively than ever before. View high level data to see engagements across every city and identify your most loyal fans. Capture fan contact information to build an engaged fan community that lasts.
Build your campaign with unique templates
Create unique experiences by connecting fans to the Metaverse from their seats. Share exclusive digital assets as tokens, build loyal online fan groups, and drive future revenue with pre-sale and exclusive offers only available to your most engaged audiences.
Unique fan experiences
Learn how our team becomes an extension of your organization
Dedicated client success to support setup, reporting and any creative needs. Additional automated tools (e.g APIs)
We leverage best practices from millions of data points and +500M impressions for insights and predictive performance
All codes contain a privacy smile protecting you and the consumer. Privacy compliant with both CCPA and GDPR
Key Flowcode Features
A powerful suite of tools at your fingertips.
Team Management
Your whole team. One roof. Share assets, permissions, and manage all of your Flowcode tools with ease
Eye Catching Designs
Work with our talented in-house design team to include your logo, artist images, and more. Connect our codes with your brand standards seamlessly.
Advanced Insights
Learn exactly how fans engage with your brand. Filter engagements by date, time, and location to gather immediate insights.
Optimize and measure your offline to online conversions
Understand insights in one glance, improve targeting and optimize your campaigns
Privacy compliant and data safe
Privacy compliant and data safe
FAQ's for QR codes on TV
QR codes are compatible with video, and if applied correctly can be a powerful driver of user traffic and engagement. If you want to create a QR code for TV, FlowcodeTV is the most powerful and reliable tool to make your videos interactive.
To get the biggest impact of using a QR code on TV, you need a code that can withstand a high volume of traffic, be privacy compliant, and be scannable for all device types. For those reasons, it's best to use platforms that offer end-to-end solutions like Flowcode.
