QR Codes for Web3

Connect your Web3 project to the real world

Instantly transport scanners from the physical world to your digital universe with Flowcode QR codes.

How leaders in Web3 use QR codes

Need ideas for how you can use QR codes to enhance designs and engage with audiences?

  • Transact with crypto through QR

    Now you can easily buy and pay with crypto anywhere, with a Web3 enabled Flowcode.

  • QR codes for NFTs

    Access to any Metaverse

    Want to deep-link scanners to your WebVR experience? Or your AR NFT gallery? Flowcode provides an easy front door to your scanners and an instant access point.

    Share your NFT gallery

    Use Flowcode's customization tools to turn your NFT into a scannable code. Link to your NFTs for sale, embed your library, and promote upcoming releases.

  • Token experience with QR code

    Unlock experiences

    Give your audience a reason to add your brands' NFT to their collection. With Flowcode, your NFT can unlock unique experiences!

  • Distribute NFTs

    Distribute your NFT collection

    Flowcode makes it easier than ever for you to share your collection. In an instant, scanners can claim or buy your NFTs from a Flowcode.

  • QR codes on clothing

    Functional fashion

    Add your custom NFT QR design to your merch for a wearable web3 experience.

Ready for frictionless NFT minting experiences?

Beautiful QR codes with your NFT design in mind.

Unlock new customer insights

Flowcode QR codes give you robust data and insights into which creative works best, when, where, and for who. Easily A/B test creative, learn what gets customers to engage, and where they spend their time.

Leverage AR Experiences

Invisible Friends created an AR experience in NYC powered by Flowcode. Watch the video to see how they made their NFT a real world experience using the power of Flowcode.

QR created with Web3 in mind

Use Flowcode to design beautiful QR codes that enhance your designs, not distract from them. Our in-house designers even make pro members a custom QR to match any brand, page, or creative.

See how musicians use Flowcode for NFTs

Flowcode partnered with Kevin Gates to prove you don't need a crypto wallet to claim an NFT when he dropped his POAP at his Red Rocks debut.

Flowcode is POAP's dream partner to bring the magic of Web3 to the world. We are proud to co-develop a seamless O2O experience that connects audiences with brand narratives in new and unforeseen ways.

Patricio Worthalter, CEO of POAP Inc.

