There are tons of ways that QRs can be creatively used within Web3. That’s because QR is simply a portal to a destination. So whether that’s a NFT QR code to display your gallery, or a way to accept cryptocurrency as payment, Flowcode is the best choice for Web3 QR.

QR codes are a ubiquitous, effortless way to buy, trade, and make purchases with cryptocurrency. With Flowcode, you can brand your QR with whatever design you want, whether that’s the logo’s of the currency or the brand. Flowcode’s custom designs make them more attractive, informative, and influential – separating them from the pack. Additionally, Flowcode’s codes are GDPR and CCPA secure, making transactions safer.

Virtual and augmented realities are becoming more widely adopted by the general population. Therefore, AR and VR developers need a recognizable way for people to access the metaverse. Enter Flowcode’s metaverse QR. Whether you want an artistically stunning NFT QR code for your gallery, or you’re a WebVR company that wants effortless portals to your worlds, Flowcodes are the industry standard relied on by many of the metaverse’s top players.