Flowcode QR Codes for Hubspot
As a large organization, you may be collecting both customer data and large B2B leads. Flowcode enables you to both capture new customers and ____. Integrating with Hubspot enables you to migrate data to a single destination for both sales lifecycle management and marketing automation.
Key features
Automate engagements
Instantly create personalized engagements with new sales leads through integrating collected customer data into automated flows.
Manage sales workflows
Drive new contacts to your sales dashboard and seamlessly organize leads within your pipeline to identify opportunities for sales, cross-selling, and more.
Create high-converting ads
Re-engage interested consumers across advertising platforms through migrating Flowcode data to create custom audiences on your preferred ad platform.
How different industries use Flowcode with Hubspot
Convert and retain new audiences
Keep newly acquired audiences in your pipeline with a multi-channel communication strategy. Flowcode converts new audiences from offline to online. Connect to Hubspot to engage audiences with automated text-based marketing that delivers personalized, timely, and relevant messages for higher open rates and click throughs.
Drive high conversion marketing
Flowcode unlocks new audiences instantly. Optimize your message-based marketing through testing channels and messaging across new customer segments. This integration migrates new audiences to your database to begin testing your brand strategy.
Key features you get with Flowcode
Features to help your campaigns go farther.
Endless New Contacts
Place your custom QR code in the world and passively collect new customers from any surface.
Team Collaboration
Your team can seamlessly work across our platform to edit and adjust integration actions.
Advanced Analytics
Gather robust first party data that unlocks insights about brand new offline customers.
FAQ for connecting your Flowcode to Hubspot
Flowcode to Hubspot enablement is available with Enterprise plan. Learn more about our pricing here.
Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]