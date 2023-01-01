 Flowcode QR Codes for Hubspot

As a large organization, you may be collecting both customer data and large B2B leads. Integrating with Hubspot enables you to migrate data to a single destination for both sales lifecycle management and marketing automation.

  • Hubspot integration

Key features

Here are a few quick ways to utilize our product suite with Hubspot.

  • QR codes with CTAs

    Automate engagements

    Instantly create personalized engagements with new sales leads through integrating collected customer data into automated flows.

  • Pretty QR codes

    Manage sales workflows

    Drive new contacts to your sales dashboard and seamlessly organize leads within your pipeline to identify opportunities for sales, cross-selling, and more.

  • Dynamic QR codes

    Create high-converting ads

    Re-engage interested consumers across advertising platforms through migrating Flowcode data to create custom audiences on your preferred ad platform.

How different industries use Flowcode with Hubspot

Convert and retain new audiences

Keep newly acquired audiences in your pipeline with a multi-channel communication strategy. Flowcode converts new audiences from offline to online. Connect to Klaviyo to engage audiences with automated text-based marketing that delivers personalized, timely, and relevant messages for higher open rates and click throughs.

Hubspot integration
Drive high conversion marketing

Flowcode unlocks new audiences instantly. Optimize your message-based marketing through testing channels and messaging across new customer segments. This integration migrates new audiences to your database to begin testing your brand strategy.

Key features you get with Flowcode

Features to help your campaigns go farther.

  • Create unlimited QR codes

    Endless New Contacts

    Place your custom QR code in the world and passively collect new customers from any surface.

  • Team Collaboration

    Your team can seamlessly work across our platform to edit and adjust integration actions.

  • Advanced QR code analytics

    Advanced Analytics

    Gather robust first party data that unlocks insights about brand new offline customers.

FAQ for connecting your Flowcode to Hubspot

Flowcode to Hubspot enablement is available with Enterprise plan. Learn more about our pricing here.

Question not answered? Contact us at [email protected]